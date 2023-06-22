Shark Week 2023 Teaser Featuring Jason Momoa Released

In just a month, every shark fan's favorite week will be kicking off, with Discovery Channel releasing a teaser for this year's Shark Week, featuring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, serving as the Master of Ceremonies. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the iconic week, with Discovery delivering all-new specials exploring the awesome power, speed, and beauty of the impressive fish. Momoa has long been a voice for the conservation of the oceans, which extends to his more direct protection of the oceans in the Aquaman films, making the partnership a perfect match. Check out a teaser for this year's Shark Week below before it starts on Discovery Channel on July 23rd.

Per press release, "Summer's most-anticipated TV event, Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week,' hosted this year by Jason Momoa, returns for its historic 35th year on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The network released its first official trailer featuring Momoa, who will guide viewers through Discovery's biggest annual celebration of sharks. During 'Shark Week,' Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving oceans, will set up the epic journeys and first-time revelations each night. A full programming schedule for 'Shark Week' will be distributed in the coming weeks."

"Over the course of Shark Week, Momoa will set up the jaw-dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle. Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery's dedicated science and research field teams. Following Shark Week, audiences can see Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premiering in theaters on December 20th."

"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," Momoa shared in a statement. "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me."

Throughout its decades-long tenure, Shark Week has been a staple of summer programming, as it offers insight and new revelations on the creatures that make beachgoers both excited for and wary of the ocean. In addition to each year delivering new specials that shed unique insight into underexplored animals, the technology available to capture footage of sharks also evolves, allowing audiences all-new ways to appreciate the ocean's most misunderstood predator.

Shark Week kicks off on Discovery Channel on July 23rd and will also be available to stream on Max.

