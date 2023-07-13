Sharknado Marathon Coming to SYFY for 10th Anniversary

Kicking off next week on the Discovery Channel is their annual Shark Week, which aims to highlight the true nature of the fascinating fish and all of their majesty. For those of you who prefer outlandish fiction to fact, however, SYFY will be honoring the tenth anniversary of the global phenomenon of the Sharknado premiere with a marathon featuring multiple installments of the franchise. Fans of the series will be able to watch all six films in the series, while also sharing their love of the franchise on social media to connect with other fans. The Sharknado marathon will be launching on Tuesday, July 18th on SYFY.

Sharknado is described, "When a freak hurricane swamps Los Angeles, thousands of sharks terrorize the waterlogged populace, and nature's deadliest killer rules sea, land, and air."

The SYFY schedule of the Sharknado franchise is as follows:

12 p.m. ET – Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

2 p.m. ET – Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

4 p.m. ET – Sharknado 2: The Second One

6 p.m. ET – Sharknado

8 p.m. ET – Sharknado 2: The Second One

10 p.m. ET – Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

12 a.m. ET – Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

2 a.m. ET – Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

4 a.m. ET – The Last Sharknado: It's About Time

For a number of years, the SYFY network focused on a film's title in hopes of drawing in viewers, with the actual plots of exciting-sounding adventures coming after the compelling title. Throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, a majority of viewers would overlook some of these outings, as they would typically appeal more to genre fans. In 2013, however, that all changed.

Sharknado's premise wasn't particularly more outlandish than other films shown on SYFY, with it being just one of many offerings studio The Asylum had developed, having just released 2-Headed Shark Attack, Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, and Nazis at the Center of the Earth the year prior. What set the film apart from its predecessors, though, was its embrace on social media.

During its SYFY broadcast, various prominent figures on Twitter took to the platform to share their thoughts about the absurd experience, which drew more viewers to tune in to the bizarre storyline. Given that streaming platforms hadn't become such a dominating avenue for entertainment, the broadcast was eventized and saw it become a major hit for SYFY and The Asylum, kicking off the sprawling franchise.

Check out the Sharknado marathon on SYFY on Tuesday, July 18th.

