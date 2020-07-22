SYFY Celebrates Their Own Shark Week With Sharknado Programming and More Creature Features

While some people like to head to the beach for the summer, others prefer to stay indoors and soak up the air conditioning, with SYFY serving up some of their best shark-themed programs later this summer to rival the famous Shark Week that is a staple of every summer on the Discovery Channel. As you would imagine, the network is delivering repeat broadcasts of their famous Sharknado franchise, in addition to a number of other shark-themed monster movies. This means that you can start the next month with educational insight into the exciting creatures and close the month with the complete opposite end of the spectrum.

The full slate of programming is as follows:

Saturday, August 22nd

8:30 a.m. ET – Last Sharknado: It's About Time

10:30 a.m. ET – Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

12:30 p.m. ET – Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

2:30 p.m. ET – Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

4:30 p.m. ET – Sharknado: The Second One

6:30 p.m. ET – Sharknado

Sunday, August 23rd

9 a.m. ET – 5-Headed Shark Attack

11 a.m. ET – 6-Headed Shark Attack

1 p.m. ET – Sharknado: The Second One

3 p.m. ET – Sharknado

Monday, August 24th

7 a.m. ET – Dinoshark

9 a.m. ET – Planet of the Sharks

11 a.m. ET – Jersey Shore Shark Attack

1 p.m. ET – Dam Sharks!

3 p.m. ET – Megalodon

Tuesday, August 25th

7 a.m. ET – Frenzy

9 a.m. ET – Ice Sharks

11 a.m. ET – Mississippi River Shark

1 p.m. ET – Zombie Shark

3 p.m. ET – Zombie Tidal Wave

Wednesday, August 26th

7 a.m. ET – Toxic Shark

9 a.m. ET – Nightmare Shark

11 a.m. ET – Empire of the Sharks

1 p.m. ET – Deep Blue Sea 2

Thursday, August 27th

7 a.m. ET – Roboshark

9 a.m. ET – Sharktopus

11 a.m. ET – Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda

1 p.m. ET – Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf

Friday, August 28th

7:30 a.m. ET – Trailer Park Shark

9:30 a.m. ET – Ozark Sharks

11:30 a.m. ET – Ghost Shark

1:30 p.m. ET – Atomic Shark

The first Sharknado debuted back in 2013 and, thanks to the prominence of social media, saw audiences unite online to share their thoughts about the absurd experience. The film became such a viral hit that it earned five sequels, depicting a number of crazy adventures featuring a tornado that was so powerful it could suck sharks up out of the ocean.

