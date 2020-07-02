Bird Flying With Fish Has Internet Terrified Sharknado Is Really Happening

When a viral video begins to make the rounds on social media, users are quick to make a joke which they believe to be hilarious and unique, only for everyone else to make the exact same joke, resulting in an unexpected trending topic to emerge on the platforms. The most recent example is a video in which what appears to be an osprey is seen flying near a beach with a fish clutched in its talons, resulting in everyone with access to a Twitter account claiming that the video confirms a real-life "Sharknado" has officially begun, subsequently reviving interest in the SYFY film series.

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

In the franchise, a powerful surge of weather results in sharks being sucked up out of the ocean and contained within a tornado, bringing finned terror to a number of unsuspecting communities. Despite social media drawing obvious comparisons between the video and the fictional narrative, it's unclear if the fish in question is even a shark. While it has a similar body shape, the tail is distinctly different from a shark's, whose tails typically have much longer upper lobes than lower lobes, while this fish appears to have lobes of equal proportion. Similarly, it lacks a distinct dorsal fin, which is a signature trait of sharks.

Regardless of these distinctions, social media is still happy to deem this a real-life "Sharknado." Scroll down to see what users are saying about the situation!