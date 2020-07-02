Bird Flying With Fish Has Internet Terrified Sharknado Is Really Happening
When a viral video begins to make the rounds on social media, users are quick to make a joke which they believe to be hilarious and unique, only for everyone else to make the exact same joke, resulting in an unexpected trending topic to emerge on the platforms. The most recent example is a video in which what appears to be an osprey is seen flying near a beach with a fish clutched in its talons, resulting in everyone with access to a Twitter account claiming that the video confirms a real-life "Sharknado" has officially begun, subsequently reviving interest in the SYFY film series.
Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7— Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020
In the franchise, a powerful surge of weather results in sharks being sucked up out of the ocean and contained within a tornado, bringing finned terror to a number of unsuspecting communities. Despite social media drawing obvious comparisons between the video and the fictional narrative, it's unclear if the fish in question is even a shark. While it has a similar body shape, the tail is distinctly different from a shark's, whose tails typically have much longer upper lobes than lower lobes, while this fish appears to have lobes of equal proportion. Similarly, it lacks a distinct dorsal fin, which is a signature trait of sharks.
Regardless of these distinctions, social media is still happy to deem this a real-life "Sharknado." Scroll down to see what users are saying about the situation!
Imagine the Horror
I feel like there have been a lot of weird things about 2020 but this may be toward the top of the list. Imagine the horror of the person sunbathing at the beach who had a shark land in their lap if this bird lost its grip ... https://t.co/0G9IMRB34h— Mandy Jackson (@ScripMandy) July 2, 2020
Don't Even Care
Alright 2020, bring on the Sharknado, I don’t even care anymore https://t.co/gtUBK4LOSn— Carolyn Velociraptor (@Arumi_kai) July 2, 2020
Nature Is Healing
birds are giving fish rides in the sky. nature is healing. we are the virus. https://t.co/LnAaWJufmA— J. Graeme Noseworthy 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@graemeknows) July 2, 2020
We're Doomed
Sharks are now able to fly. We’re doomed. pic.twitter.com/iaK8ZNfjOz— Mike Botkin 💭 (@CaptainMcFlyTV) July 2, 2020
Bye Bye, Murder Hornets
Murder hornets were so May 2020. July 2020 = #Sharknado. https://t.co/p8KSB5B4P3— Alicia Crank (@aliciainedmonds) July 2, 2020
Just the Beginning
*30 years later* in American history class
2050: this was the beginning of Sharknado in 2020 pic.twitter.com/U8PR15A1ea— honey 🐝 (@fxco13) July 2, 2020
Just a Sequel
They are just shooting the beginning of Sharknado 7: It Really Wasn’t The Last Sharknado. https://t.co/oI3eRLXgPy— Megan. (@mlangester) July 2, 2020
Unexpected
I really didn’t have Sharknado on my list for 2020, but I should’ve known. pic.twitter.com/ZBakvXwoXH— Shamar English (@english_shamar) July 2, 2020
Latest Disaster
every month in 2020 has brought a new disaster
july is sharknado https://t.co/E4FWIeMmLq— “rachel” (@rachellobaugh) July 2, 2020
How It Starts
No no. This is how Sharknado started. No no no no. https://t.co/jYd2mPIrkD— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 2, 2020
