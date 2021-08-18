Shudder Releases Slate of September Debuts, Including Phantasm Series and Creepshow Season 3

✖

Halloween celebrations might not be fully underway quite yet, as many horror fans are still enjoying the last few weeks of summer, but streaming service Shudder is making sure that subscribers have plenty of frightening titles to check out as temperatures start to drop, with the platform unveiling their slate of debuts for September. As is usually the case with the service, September will see the debut of original and exclusive films, new seasons of series, and an impressive catalog of beloved titles that you won't find anywhere else. Scroll down to check out what Shudder has in store for audiences.

September 1st

Carrie



Invasion of the Body Snatchers



Lifeforce



The Haunting



Poltergeist

September 2nd

Superhost (Shudder Original) Teddy and Claire are travel vloggers who run a channel called “SUPERHOST” where they travel and share their experiences in and around vacation homes and, until recently, had become successful doing it. With a dwindling subscriber count, they find the perfect opportunity to create content that people want to see when they meet Rebecca, the host of their most recent trip. Slowly they start to realize that something isn’t right with Rebecca, and as they investigate it further, they unlock a horrifying truth. She doesn’t just want a great review, she wants something far worse.



September 6th

Grave Encounters



Grave Encounters 2



Resolution

September 7th

They Look Like People



Jug Face



Dark Waters

September 9th

Martyrs Lane (Shudder Original)

Leah, 10, lives in a large, run-down vicarage with her parents and hostile older sister. She can’t quite work out why her mother seems distant and is fascinated by the locket she wears around her neck. At night the vicarage seems to come alive with sounds. One morning, Leah spots the locket left on the bathroom shelf. She opens it and steals what she finds inside, sparking a chain of events that will turn the sounds that she hears at night into something much more frightening.



September 13th

Ms. 45



#LIKE

September 14th

Woe



The Columnist



Kriya



The House of the Devil

September 20th

Hammer House of Horror



The Devil’s Rain



Extraordinary Tales

September 21st

13 Cameras

Stitches

September 23rd

Creepshow: Season 3 (Shudder Original) Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.



September 27th

Phantasm



Phantasm III



Phantasm IV



Phantasm Ravager

September 29th

Seance

Stay tuned for details on upcoming Shudder releases.

