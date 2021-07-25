Comic-Con 2021: Creepshow Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Straight from the show's panel during Comic-Con @ Home, Shudder has confirmed that the third season of Creepshow will premiere on Thursday, September 23 on the streaming service (and will also be available via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle simultaneously). Some fan-favorite actors from the horror genre were also confirmed to be appearing in the new episodes including Michael Rooker (Slither, The Walking Dead), James Remar (Dexter), Johnathon Schaech (Prom Night), Reid Scott (Venom) and Hannah Fierman (V/H/S). The streamer also confirmed that Creepshow season 2 will premiere on linear television on AMC on Monday, September 6.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis ahead of the Creepshow Season 3 panel at Comic-Con, series executive producer Greg Nicotero teased what was to come in the new episodes, saying: "For season three the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different. I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty (Cundieff) direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did season two that came back."

He continued, "There's one episode called Queen Bee that's in the pilot, that's in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Michael Rousselet. And it's sort of a Beyonce type story. 'What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?' It's kind of that sort of fun scenario...In the skeletons episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it's a movie lovers bonanza."

Nicotero further confirmed to us that an adaptation of the Joe Hill story "Mums" will be among the segments seen in the new season. In our interview he also revealed that the plans for season three came together while in the midst of season two and the positivity from the network.

"I really did have a lot of fun and what ended up happening is as season two was progressing, the network was watching the cuts. And they're like, "This sh-t is good. Do you guys have enough scripts to keep going and do another six episodes?'," Nicotero added. "And like an idiot I went, 'Yeah, sure. We should just keep going.' Of course, it was much harder to just roll into 12 more stories, because it's six episodes, it's 12 stories."

Creepshow will premiere on Thursday, September 23 on Shudder!