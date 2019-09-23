Rob Zombie Pays Tribute to Sid Haig: “Gone but Not Forgotten”

Actor Sid Haig has died at the age of 80. He was best known for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie‘s films including House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. Zombie took to Instagram to post a tribute to Haig. “Horray for Captain Spaulding,” Zombie writes. “Gone but not forgotten.” When Haig was hospitalized earlier this month, Zombie and the cast of 3 From Hell sent him well wishes from the film’s Los Angeles premiere event. “Sid once told me that everyone in his family lives a really long time, so I’m holding him to that,” Zombie said.

“We’re all wishing Sid well,” Haig’s co-star Jeff Daniel Phillips added. “It’s too bad that he couldn’t be here tonight because he’s really the anchor for this whole series. He’s a treasure, and we’re all so appreciative that he was involved in this from the get-go. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Sid.”

“I love Sid so much.” said Dee Wallace. “We’ve been buddies forever, and I’m holding him in my heart. I just know that he’s going to be fine.”

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Olberg, revealed that Haig had died in a post on Instagram. She wrote, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

Outside of Zombie’s horror films, Haig’s career also included roles such as the villain Dragos in Jason of Star Command, and in Gunsmoke, Batman, Mary Hartman, Charlie’s Angels, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, MacGyver, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

Haig returned to acting and first played his fan-favorite character Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses. He reprised the role in the sequel The Devil’s Rejects and in 3 From Hell. His film work also includes roles in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Halloween, Brotherhood of Blood, Creature, The Lords of Salem, Hatch III, and others. He also filmed scenes in the upcoming films Hanukkah and Abruptio.

3 From Hell opened in theaters on September 16th. The film sees the deadly trio of Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon-Zombie), and Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley) back up to their old tricks after escaping from prison.