Skinamarink Streaming Date Confirmed

After scaring up well over a million dollars at the box office, the viral hit movie Skinamarink has confirmed when it will become available for streaming. Directed and written by Kyle Edward Ball, AMC has announced that Skinamarink will stream exclusively on Shudder starting very soon, debuting on the horror platform on Thursday, February 2. The IFC Films release previously had its world premiere at Fantasia Fest and brought in over 67x its production budget in just six days on the big screen. Viewers eager to see the movie won't have to wait long, and the timeframe on the film's release actually was moved up by almost a year.

Speaking with Vulture in an interview about the film, Ball confirmed that after the movie leaked online (after hackers obtained it and other horror titles from a European film festival) the time table on Skinamarink's release on Shudder shifted up by nine months. Initially the streamer planned to release the movie in theaters in time for Halloween, capitalizing on a semi-vacant horror market in the month of October that had alreayd built some buzz. Describing hte movie, Ball said his philosophy was as if Satan directed a movie and got an AI to edit it. An AI would make weird choices, like, 'Yeah, I'm just gonna hold on this hallway of nothing for a while.'"

For those unaware, Skinamarink is an experimental horror movie that tells a simple story. Two kids find themselves alone in their home, with no parents in sight, in the middle of the night, trapped by an unseen force that has removed the doors and windows from their home. Is the shot you're seeing a face in the darkness? Is it nothing at all? Critics are crazy about the film, but some audiences, not so much.

As of this writing, Skinamarink has a 73%, Fresh, approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus reading: "Skinamarink can be more confounding than frightening, but for viewers able or willing to dial into its unique wavelength, this unsettling film will be difficult to shake." The audience score however tells a different story, sitting at 43% with the consensus reading: "For some it might be scary, but for a lot of viewers, Skinamarink is just frighteningly dull. Read audience reviews."