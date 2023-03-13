Slash of Gun N' Roses Launches Horror Movie Banner

Slash, the beloved guitarist for Guns N' Roses, has launched a new horror production studio, BerserkerGang. Slash, real name Saul Hudson, is teaming up with producers Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner; Rodrigo Gudiño, filmmaker and founder of Rue Morgue magazine; and producer Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media, according to Variety, who first reported the project. The move will likely draw comparisons to Rob Zombie, the rocker who has directed movies like The Devil's Rejects, The Munsters, and Halloween.

Slash recently served as executive producer and composer on The Breach, which was produced by Patriki and written by Nick Cutter. Raven Banner and Gudiño also produced.

"I've always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you," Slash said in a statement. "I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I'd like to see."

"The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity," Hunt told Variety. "We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand."

"Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are," said Paszt.

"The company slogan is 'Films Forged in Fury,' if that's any indication of where we plan on venturing" said Gudiño.

According to the Variety report, details on the imprint's first title are expected to be revealed at Cannes Film Festival in May.

Slash was born in London but moved to Los Angeles when he was five years old. He joined Gund N' Roses in 1985, replacing founding member Tracii Guns. He was there for the band's most successful period, and is widely regarded as one of the best rock guitarists in the world. He left Guns N' Roses in 1996 and has released several solo albums, as well as founding the supergroup Velvet Revolver with former members of Guns N' Roses, Wasted Youth, and Stone Temple Pilots. The band remained active until 2008, when Scott Weiland (who was Velvet Revolver's lead singer) returned to Stone Temple Pilots.