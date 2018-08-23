Chance the Rapper’s ‘Slice’ Trailer Mixes Pizza and Horror

If you’ve been looking for a movie filled with werewolves, murder, and pizza, then get ready for all things Slice.

A24’s upcoming horror-comedy movie recently debuted its first full trailer, which you can check out above. Described as “the story of a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty bad pizza place”, the film follows Dax (Chance the Rapper, in his film debut) and Astrid (Deadpool 2 and Joker star Zazie Beetz), who are sent down a supernatural adventure in their spooky small town after a slew of pizza delivery boys are killed in mysterious ways.

Slice is written and directed by Austin Vesely, whose credits include several of Chance’s music videos. The film’s cast also includes Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Paul Scheer (The League), and Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

“People ask me often if the film is really scary.” Vesely said of the movie back in 2016. “I hope it has its moments but it’s more of a comedy for me. Tonally, I was really inspired by Twin Peaks, if that says anything. I studied Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies to figure out how to balance multiple narratives. TV shows as well, like Twin Peaks, to discover how to establish a sense of place. I guess this movie is like Magnolia with ghosts. Just kidding. Kind of.”

“It seemed like a really logical progression from when we’d shoot a DSLR music video in a basement in 2011,” Vesely said of his relationship with Chance. “We’re just friends sharing our crafts with each other and hoping to entertain people.”

Slice does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.