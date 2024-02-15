Smile Sequel Adds Army of the Dead and Dream Scenario Stars

The Smile sequel has added Army of the Dead and Dream Scenario stars to its cast. According to Deadline, Dream Scenario's Dylan Gelula and Army of the Dead's Raul Castillo along with The Wild's Miles Gutierrez-Riley have been cast in the currently untitled sequel to the 2022 horror thriller. The actors join a previously announced ensemble cast that includes Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage, Kyle Gallner, and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Details as to who Gelula, Castillo, and Gutierrez-Riley are playing as well as details about the film's overall plot have been kept under wraps. What is known is that Parker Finn is directing the sequel from his own script and the sequel is currently slated to release on October 18th.

Original Smile Star Says They Aren't Involved in the Sequel

Earlier this year, Kal Penn revealed that he hasn't heard anything about returning for the sequel to Smile. Penn played Dr. Desai in Smile and was one of the characters that, due to only tangentially being connected to the unsettling experience in the film, stayed out of harm's way thus leaving the door open for a potential return.

"As far as I know, I'm not in the sequel. But I would obviously say 'yes' if they called," Penn said. "That was a blast, that movie. I think originally it was called 'There's Something Wrong With Rose' and it was this lower budget horror. movie. I thought the script was awesome, and I'm from New Jersey, we shot mostly in New Jersey, so it seemed very cool. And I like horror. And then, the way it kind of blew up, I was so excited and so happy for, obviously, the cast, and Sosie [Bacon], and the director, but just the idea that horror fans were like, 'All right, that's the movie,' that we didn't even think was gonna go theatrical, and then it did. So, I'm excited for the second one, as a fan.'"

What is Smile About?

In the original Smile, after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile started its life as the short Laura Hasn't Slept, which filmmaker Parker Finn then expanded into the feature-length movie. Initially slated to be a Paramount+ exclusive, the film got a theatrical release and became a hit with both audiences and critics.

The Smile sequel is set to hit theaters on October 18th.