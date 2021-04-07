Netflix's Sons of Sam Trailer Questions if Killer Didn't Act Alone

David Berkowitz pleaded guilty to eight different attacks in New York City that started in 1976 and continued into 1977, earning him the moniker of the ".44 Caliber Killer," though he preferred the nickname he gave himself, "Son of Sam." Despite initially taking credit for six murders and wounding 10 others, Berkowitz would go on to claim 20 years later that he didn't act alone, and that he was a member of a Satanic cult, merely being only one participant of these horrible crimes. In the new Netflix series The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, this theory about his accomplices is explored, which just got the above trailer. All four episodes of Sons of Sam debut on Netflix on May 5th.

Netflix describes the new series, "The hunt for the 'Son of Sam' captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…”

Directed by Joshua Zeman (Cropsey, Murder Mountain) and executive produced by Sara Enright, Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Joshua Zeman, Josh Braun, and Dan Braun, Sons of Sam is a four-part series, with each episode running 60 minutes.

While Berkowitz might not have the highest body count among American serial killers, the figure rose to prominence due to the unexpected nature of his crimes and how he evaded capture for an entire year. After taunting police about being able to carry out his crimes without being captured through a series of letters, Berkowitz would ultimately be captured, claiming that he was acting under orders of a demonic entity that resided in the body of his neighbor's dog.

Check out The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness on Netflix on May 5th.

