Speak No Evil Trailer: James McAvoy Stars in Blumhouse's New Horror Movie

James McAvoy's next picture if Blumhouse and Universal's Speak No Evil. See the trailer below.

See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. It's a phrase seemingly old as time itself, and it's one horror filmmakers have loved to pick apart since the introduction of the motion picture. The latest film to tap into it is Blumhouse's Speak No Evil, the James McAvoy picture set to hit release later this year. As a part of CinemaCon festivities on Wednesday, Universal and Blumhouse revealed its first look at the thriller.

In it, McAvoy's Paddy, his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their mute son Ant (Dan Hough) welcome Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben Dalton (Scoot McNairy) into their charming estate, which soon "warps into a snarled psychological nightmare," according to Universal's official synopsis. See the trailer for yourself below.

The film was written and direct by James Watkins and serves as a remake to the 2022 Danish film Gæsterne.

Speak No Evil is set to hit theaters on September 13th.