Spiral: Chris Rock’s Saw Reboot Unveils First Poster

When was the last time you were excited for a Saw movie? Not excited like “I’ve seen them all so I’ll probably see the next one when it comes out, no matter how bad it is.” No, we’re talking about true excitement for a movie here. That hype has been missing from the Saw franchise since its first or second installment, but it returned with a furious vengeance on Wednesday morning with the release of the trailer and poster for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Chris Rock stars in the reboot that’s based on an original idea he came up with, and it looks to take the story of Saw in a totally different direction than the rest of the franchise.

A new game begins. Introducing #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw – In theaters May 15. pic.twitter.com/GpotY31A4h — Spiral (@Saw) February 5, 2020

Fans were anticipating the trailer for Spiral when it was released on Wednesday, but the debut of the poster wasn’t quite as expected. Fortunately, both are equally as badass. The poster features Rock’s character at a crossroads, surrounded by fog on all sides. In front of him is a red traffic light, which has taken on a spiral pattern. It’s simple, but certainly sets a creepy tone.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who has helmed several Saw movies to this point, and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger. The film stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below!

“A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw arrives in theaters on May 15th.