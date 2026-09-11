2028’s Most Exciting Horror Movie Is Confirmed After New Update From Creator

The horror genre has been blooming bigger than almost any other in Hollywood for the past few years, as seen in 2026 with the unbelievable success of movies like Obsession and Backrooms. Last year delivered another blockbuster-sized horror hit, though, one that is also , in the form of Zach Cregger’s Weapons. That sprawling horror film not only made over $230 million at the global box office, but also earned Amy Madigan an Academy Award for playing the sinister witch, Aunt Gladys. Now, that Oscar win is just the beginning for this iconic new horror villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was previously confirmed that after initially talking about an idea for an Aunt Gladys prequel movie, Cregger and Warner Bros. were moving forward with the idea. Updates have been slightly sporadic, though, with the last one revealing that, though Cregger was involved, . Though that may have dampened some enthusiasm, the filmmaker’s latest confirmation is one that should make fans at least believe in the premise a little more. Speaking with Variety back at San Diego Comic-Con, Cregger dropped a surprise detail, confirming that the Aunt Gladys movie will have the same structure as Weapons.

Aunt Gladys Will Keep One Weapons Trick Alive

As fans may recall, Weapons told its story in a non-linear fashion, with the film broken up into chapters where it would follow specific characters and show their point of view of all the terrifying and weird stuff happening in this town. Cregger previously teased that the movie was inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, and it’s easy to see why, but knowing that the Aunt Gladys movie will take a similar approach to its story rather than simply being a linear narrative about the titular character should at least be an exciting development for fans.

“It’s structured similarly to how Weapons is structured,” Cregger confirmed. “When I was writing Weapons, I had a chapter that was just the Gladys chapter that was kind of her origin story. And I ended up taking it out of Weapons because I figured, the less you see of the shark, the scarier the shark is, right? And I think that was the right decision for weapons. But I think there’s a really interesting story that exists for Gladys because the way she goes from being a normal person to what she becomes in that movie is, to me, a really cool story, and I just didn’t get to tell it in Weapons.”

It’s worth noting that the sky is really the limit for the Aunt Gladys movie since, as Cregger noted, the movie itself doesn’t offer much about her history at all; even the implication that she’s the aunt of the young character Alex seems to be up for debate. To that end, it will be fascinating to see what other characters get brought into the fold of the tale that will reveal her origins, but also what time period they’ll even take place in.

Zach Shields is currently writing the script for the Aunt Gladys movie, but Cregger has confirmed he’s working with him hand in hand. One of the biggest questions, though, is who will direct the film, since Cregger himself is booked with his next project and Aunt Gladys has already confirmed a September 8, 2028 release date. That’s just over two years away, though, and there’s still time, but it also means the most exciting horror movie of that year may already be revealed.