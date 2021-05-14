Saw: Samuel L. Jackson Teases New Spiral Trailer

✖

This year, the popular Saw horror franchise is set to return, but longtime director Darren Lynn Bousman is taking the series in a brand new direction. The new film, titled Spiral, started as an idea from its star, Chris Rock, and will now aim to revitalize the entire Saw franchise. While the movie doesn't arrive in theaters until May, a brand new trailer is set to be released in the very near future.

On Monday, Spiral star Samuel L. Jackson took to Twitter to tease something brand new from Spiral. The tweet simply contains word "tomorrow" alongside the hashtag for the Spiral title. Jackson shared a picture of his face in the tweet, though it's covered and warped by a terrifying spiral shape. You can check it out below.

Jackson didn't officially announce a new trailer for Spiral, but it makes sense given the timing of the release. Spiral is set to hit theaters on May 14th, a week earlier than its previous release date but about a year after its original release date. The film was supposed to come out in 2020 but, like so many others, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock plays a police detective in Sprial, investigating a series of terrifying murders throughout the city. Jackson plays Rock's father, a veteran of the police force himself.

"Chris Rock’s character is dealing with some baggage which I, and many others, will find themselves dealing with," Bousman said on the No Prize From God podcast last year. "Moreso in a relationship with father and son, with Samuel L. Jackson who plays his dad. We definitely get into stuff like that. And we definitely get into philosophies. I think of the things I love about the Saw franchise in general is the philosophies of what the killer is doing. If you go back and watch what Jigsaw is doing it's a philosophy. He’s trying to teach people to appreciate their life."

You can check out Spiral's official synopsis below!

"A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game."

Are you looking forward to seeing Spiral this year? Let us know in the comments!