Spiral: From The Book of Saw Announces New May Release Date With New Teaser

✖

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is moving up its theatrical release date to May 14, 2021. That's a week earlier than Lionsgate's May 21, 2021 release date, which was set after Spiral was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official Sprial Twitter account made the announcement to Saw fans with the rousing caption: "you've waited long enough - #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw only in theaters May 14, 2021." In an additional statement, Lionsgate President of Distribution David Spitz said: "We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

you've waited long enough - #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw only in theaters May 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/R7fhYB5Ict — Spiral (@Saw) March 24, 2021

You can get the full press announcement below:

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Twisted Pictures have moved up the release date of the highly anticipated suspense-thriller Spiral: From the Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, to May 14. The announcement was made today by David Spitz, President of

Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise,” said Spitz. “We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.” The Saw franchise has taken in nearly $1 billion worldwide. Spiral: From the Book of Saw had previously been slated for a May 21 release. A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger.A Lionsgate release, Twisted Pictures presents, a Burg/Koules production.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th. The Saw movies are now streaming on HBO Max.