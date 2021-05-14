Spiral Costume Designer Laura Montgomery on Her Approach to Redesigning Jigsaw (Exclusive)

As evidenced by the film's title, Spiral: From the Book of Saw served as a continuation of the Saw franchise without necessarily being a direct follow-up to its predecessors, with the filmmakers finding ways to embrace the spirit of what came before it while also reimagining those elements for this new outing. Similarly, costume designer Laura Montgomery was tasked with creating an evocative outfit for Spiral's killer that honored the legacy of the original "Jigsaw" killer John Kramer, while also putting her own spin on it for a new generation. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now.

“I wanted the Jigsaw costume for Spiral to be modern, edgy, and menacing and reflect what I thought might be the background and interests of someone who builds torture traps," Montgomery shared in a statement to ComicBook.com. "I discussed the concepts for the earlier iterations of Jigsaw's cloak with Alex Kavanagh, costume designer for Saws II-VII. The costume has always been a reflection of the wearer, while keeping with the basic design of a black hooded coat with red lining."

She continued, "For Spiral, the costume is influenced by BDSM, tactical gear, and street fashion. I took a lot of cues from streetwear brands such as Boris Bidjan Saberi and Fear Of God. The lacing on the sleeves is inspired by Japanese rope bondage and the lacing down the back is designed to look like a human spine. I also incorporated tactical elements such as grommets and D-rings. The concept for the neckpiece that hides the bottom edge of the pig mask originated with the black bandanas worn by Antifa protestors. A simple grey Reigning Champ sweatshirt, G-Star cargo pants, and chunky Diesel sneaker boots complete the look.”

