Spirit Halloween Reveals 40th-Anniversary Animatronics, Including Leatherface and Killer Klowns

With each passing day, we get closer and closer to the best time of the year for horror fans, as October and Halloween are only a few months away. In preparation for the festivities, Spirit Halloween is starting to reveal what fans can expect to see in stores, and with this year marking the 40th anniversary of the franchise, Spirit Halloween is pulling out all the stops. We might have to wait a few more weeks before the flagship store opens its doors, signaling that locations will start popping up nationwide, but the store has announced some of its all-new animatronics that you can add to your collection. Not only is Spirit Halloween delivering audiences their signature style of original animatronics, but they're also releasing figures that honor beloved franchises, which include Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. While some figures are available now, some items will be debuting in the coming months. Scroll down to see some of Spirit Halloween's new additions and head to SpiritHalloween.com to grab yours today.

7.2 Ft Slim Animatronic – Killer Klowns from Outer Space (Photo: Spirit Halloween) If you happen to see any giant shadow puppets this Halloween look out, because that can only mean one thing. The Killer Klowns from Outer Space are back and ready to cause some wacky mayhem this holiday! Turn your Halloween display into a Killer Klowns circus this Halloween with this officially licensed Slim Animatronic. As one of the most prominent clowns from the film, Slim is not to be taken lightly. With his signature bright pink clown jumpsuit, head of orange hair with mini balloons, and sinister smile, Slim is always on the hunt for any helpless humans he can capture to feed his crew. Equipped with his green popcorn bag he has in the film, get too close, and you might just get shrunk and end up being the Killer Klowns next tasty snack! There's no telling what kind of mischief Slim will cause this Halloween once he comes to life! Watch in terror as his torso bends forward to open and close his popcorn bag and his mouth moves along with each of his wicked laughs and intergalactic sounds. Pair him with Shorty or any other Killer Klowns décor for the ultimate Killer Klowns display!

6 Ft Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask Animatronic - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Once you hear the revving of Leatherface's chainsaw this Halloween you'll know it's already too late to run and you'll soon become his next victim! Make this officially licensed Leatherface Pretty Woman Mask Animatronic a part of your Halloween display and you'll always be showing your fandom for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. With his brute strength and bone-chilling screams of rage this cannibalistic serial killer is sure to give your friends and family a fright. You never know what kind of mood he'll be until you get a good look at his horrifying face! With up to 360 degrees of upper body motion this animatronic is sure to be a hit in your collection.

6.6 Ft The Black Heart Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Ava should've been married. In her old-fashioned village, she was already considered a spinster by the age of 25. Her friends had all found love, and she ached to be next. As the sun set on another lonely evening, Ava succumbed to her last resort. According to local lure, if she climbed into a freshly dug grave in the town cemetery at exactly midnight, her true love would show up at sunrise and revive her with a kiss. When Ava awoke the following morning with her lips pressed against a cold dead kiss of her undead master, she learned the true meaning of being careful about what you wish for. Love is what brought Ava to her downfall and now her partner The Black Heart is ready to seduce any unsuspecting guests to be his next victim as part of your Halloween display. Speaking menacing phrases from his moving mouth and opening his arms to reveal what remains of Ava inside his cloak, with this Black Heart Animatronic on display you'll have one of the scariest setups in the neighborhood.

3.9 Ft The Cauldroness Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Boil, bubble, toil, and trouble! The Cauldroness has been alive since the original Witches' Sabbath creaking across the earth for hundreds of years, fueled by her wicked potion. She meticulously gathers the ingredients, scouring the earth for its rare and delicate ingredients, but the one she needs the most isn't found at the local cemetery. It's only found pumping inside your chest- and the fresher it is, the better for the Cauldroness. So, you best keep your kids close and your eyes open if you hear her muttering her recipe.

5 Ft Creepy Rising Doll Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) No one wanted to play house, dollies, or even hide and seek with her at Mrs. Browards Home for Wayward Girls. She waited and waited, asking everyone with her sweet voice to join her for a game, but they all scurried away. The longer she stood there asking, the faster they ran away. Now, anyone curious enough to pity the poor girl for a game ends up playing their final turn. The cracked 5' Creepy Rising Doll Animatronic wants to play a little game with you, but you'll have to get close in order to learn the rules! Watch as your guests get lured in by the eerie baby voice when the tattered doll is crouching at 5', and then regret it as its voice becomes dark and disturbing, its eyes change to glowing menacing red, and it rises to 6'! If this doll has its way, this will be a game of hide and seek where only your bones will be found.

2.5 Ft The Crypt Keeper Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Listen closely to the terrible tales of Halloween as told by The Crypt Keeper when you get this The Crypt Keeper Animatronic this Halloween. With one flick of a switch, your very own Crypt Keeper begins to move his head and eyes side to side and speak from his creepy decaying face. What a wonderfully horrifying addition he'll be when you place him inside that morbid manor you call home this Halloween.

4.9 Ft Dagger Mike Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Some kids are just born nasty. Dagger Mike never was a normal kid. He liked rats, bugs, knives, creepy clowns, and scaring the heck out of everyone in the neighborhood. Then, when he turned nine, he started to get creative, employing elaborate traps to trick the local kids and send them running home. However, the locals caught on quickly and tried to put an end to Mike's games. So instead, he opted for something simpler – a cute clown outfit and two little daggers. Now there are no more tricks. So when you see Mike, you'd better steer clear or be ready for your final surprise. Dagger Mike may seem small and innocent at first at 3 ft 11 inches but get too close and he'll pop up and extend up to 4 ft 9 inches tall taking all your guests by surprise! You'll know once he's about to strike once you see his head tilt upward as his body prepares to pop up for a fright!

7 Ft Darling Dolly Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) In the early 1930s, little Sally Smith found a Darling Dolly buried in the backyard of her family's new home. The Smiths hesitated to keep the doll, but it was too late. Sally had already become infatuated. Weird things started happening around the house. Mrs. Smith blamed Darling Dolly. One night, in a panic during a terrible thunderstorm, Mrs. Smith buried Darling Dolly in the same spot little Sally had unearthed her. But when lightning struck Mrs. Smith's steel shovel, Dolly's grave lit up with an eerie blue glow. The doll and Mrs. Smith were forever changed into something far more sinister. Sally swore it was a nightmare, but her father knew his wife was gone forever and Darling Dolly would be back to claim her next victims.

7.3 Ft Death Stalker Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) The Death Stalker is scratching at your window. He is growling beneath the floorboards and is the thing hiding under your bed. The Death Stalker is the shadow hiding behind the abandoned doll factory. He's clawing his way up the basement stairs, scuttling around in the attic, and breathing down the back of your neck while you wait alone, late at night at the bus stop- but most of all, the Death Stalker is hungry. He is ravenous, starving, and salivating over your bones. The Death Stalker smells your fears and turns them into living nightmares before he devours what's left of your mind as a midnight snack... Yum. Once you put the Death Stalker Animatronic on display you always need to watch your back. His hunger is uncontrollable and at any moment he can come alive and begin moving side to side and you'll know he's ready to strike. Attach a fog machine to the animatronic and he'll blow fog from his creepy tooth filled face adding to any Halloween scene.

6 Ft. Desmodus Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Some are just born mean. The bloodthirsty bat was born deep in the caves of the rainforest, emerging after years of gorging on unsuspecting forest dwellers. As his hunger grew, so did his size. His appetite is insatiable, so he spends nights stalking all manner of victims to drain them of their precious blood. You'd be wrong if you think you're safe just because you walk upright... humans are his favorite meal.

3 Ft Eternal Rest Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Everyone said their love was doomed. Her parents barred her from seeing him. Her brothers locked her in her room night after night, and her sisters tried everything, including hiding her away at the local nunnery, but nothing kept her from his arms, not even death. When her love turned up dead, mysteriously murdered one cold October night, she vowed never to leave his side. Now she weeps for eternity, turned to stone by his hardened grip, his final revenge from beyond this world. The Eternal Rest Animatronic is one tombstone you don't want to mess with in the graveyard this Halloween. Anyone who threatens her lover's grave is sure to meet her truly sinister side. Watch in fear as she turns her head 360 degrees to reveal a set of red LED light-up eyes and a truly horrifying skeletal face you won't soon forget!

3.8 Ft Gourdo Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Good old Gourdo loved scaring people. He would jump out around corners, pop up from behind the couch, hide in closets, wear camouflage, create elaborate outfits – whatever it took to get the scare. But, of course, it's never a good idea to scare an elderly woman, especially if she's a 200-year-old witch. Well, as soon as she gathered herself, the witch cursed poor old Gourdo, and now he's permanently grinning as a jack-o'-lantern. It hasn't stopped him from trying to scare folks, though. It's only upped his appetite to scare you to death! Gourdo is not your normal Jack-o-Lantern! Add him to your home as part of your next Halloween display and he'll creep out any unsuspecting guests with his light-up LED yellow eyes and pop-up mechanics. He's sure to catch anyone off guard once his mouth opens and he extends up to 4 feet 5 inches tall!

3 Ft Grave Watcher Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) The Grave Watcher is eternal. Keeping a tormented vigil over the dead is their punishment for past sins against the underworld that even the devil himself can't speak of. So now Grave Watcher waits endlessly for their own demise forced to lull the dead to sleep night after night listening to the unholy moaning of thousands of corpses taunting them while Grave Watcher begs to feel the icy grip of death for one final slumber. Don't get caught lurking around the graveyard at night or you may just run into the Grave Watcher! This Grave Watcher Animatronic stands at 3 ft tall and will be sure to pull any trespassing guests in with his tilting head and creepy moving arms. The yellow LED light-up candles and red LED eyes truly bring this animatronic to life and he'll make a perfect creepy addition to your Halloween display.

6.6 Ft Heckles Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Heckles was one of the best comedians on the Borscht Belt circuit, cutting down all contenders with his quick wit and razor-sharp insults until one night, a little too full of himself and wine, Heckles took on a new comedian who reduced him to shreds. Now, with no confidence left and laughed out of the biz, he hustles balloons for a few bucks. Unfortunately, the kids and their parents don't know that he fills the balloons with poisonous gas – anything to get the last laugh! Heckles is sure to get the last laugh this Halloween once you add him to your Halloween display. With a built-in servo mechanism, watch as he comes to life and offers you one of his deadly balloons!

4.9 Ft Hell Spawn Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Even the devil needs a hand. After a life of sin, lies, and deceit, a world of endless pain and suffering was the inevitable outcome for his life. Ever the scammer and con artist, he managed to strike a deal with the devil. Now, reborn as the powerful demon, Hell Spawn, he sits as the right-hand of Satan himself. Every night, Hell Spawn emerges from the inferno to cheat, connive and convince new souls to do the devil's bidding. Resist his temptations or suffer greatly as he drags you to hell.

3.6 Ft Lil Jack Carver Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) It was always, "Jack, be nimble," or "Jack, be quick." The orphaned farm boy was sick and tired of being bossed around by his foster family. With only the moon to guide him, he snuck out into the pumpkin patch one night to smash their prized gourd as payback. Unfortunately, he only got as far as the first coyote trap...not so nimble or quick after all. Now Pumpkin Boy crouches in wait, hidden in the patch's overgrown vines holding tightly to his demonic jack-o'-lantern and waiting for the next unfortunate pumpkin picker to cross his path – human bones make the best fertilizer. Let Jack always be a reminder not to wander into the pumpkin patch late at night! Put him on display this Halloween and he'll terrify your friends and family with his yellow light-up LED eyes when he goes to raise his pumpkin above his head. This animatronic extends up to 4 feet 3 inches tall to deliver a pop-up scare your guests will never see coming!

4.2 Ft Poor George Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) George was a good clown. He made the kids laugh, the parents smile and kept the circus happy. Then a strange thing happened on Halloween. George was performing for tips in the street while the circus was on winter break when an out-of-control cable car careened around the corner and sliced him in half. Amazingly George's body survived the accident, but his mind became tormented. Instead of jokes and gags, he now stares down passersby laughing maniacally – but they better not stay too long because poor George will ensure they don't get very far. After his terrible accident Poor George gained a few more tricks up his sleeve. Put him on display and watch as he terrifies guests with his maniacal laugh and flipping torso that rotates at the shoulders. With Poor George on display you'll have the perfect animatronic to enhance your twisted circus Halloween scene.