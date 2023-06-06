Spirit Halloween Releasing Creepy New Scream, Trick 'r Treat, and IT Props

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A popular subgenre in horror films is exploring creepy kids, whether they have sinister intentions since birth or if they become possessed by otherworldly spirits, with Spirit Halloween releasing a new wave of props that blend together pint-sized terror with iconic franchises. These new props deliver villains like Ghostface and Leatherface but reimagined in a whimsical and creepy style, which can either be used to celebrate the Halloween season or be kept around the home all year long to show your love of these franchises. This new line of "Horror Babies" are available now through SpiritHalloween.com while supplies last.

The new line of Horror Babies includes the following:

Trick r' Treat Sam

Add some horror-inspired decor to your home this Halloween with this officially licensed Sam Horror Baby. Any fan of the movie Trick 'r Treat will love adding this adorable Sam baby to their horror collection. Equipped with his signature lollipop, follow the rules of Halloween and he'll always stay happy in your home.



Scream's Ghostface

Get your home looking Halloween-ready with this officially licensed Ghostface Horror Baby. Any fan of the iconic slasher Ghostface will love adding this adorable Ghostface baby to their horror collection. This officially licensed doll is equipped with a fake bloody knife and is so cute he's to die for.



The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface

Avoid a massacre this Halloween by adding this officially licensed Leatherface Horror Baby to your home decor. Any fan of the movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre will love adding this adorable Leatherface baby to their horror collection. Avoid getting on his bad side or you might just end up getting whacked by his mallet!



IT's Pennywise

From the sewers of Derry to now inside your home, Pennywise will always be ready to put on a scare for your guests once you get this officially licensed Pennywise Horror Baby. Featuring the S.S. Georgie in his hands, any fan of the movie IT will love adding this adorable Pennywise baby to their horror collection.



(Photo: Spirit Halloween)

This new line of "Horror Babies" are available now through SpiritHalloween.com while supplies last. Keep your eyes out for the opening of Spirit Halloween stores starting later this summer to have all your Halloween needs covered.

