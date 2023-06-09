Spirit Halloween Announces Opening Celebration for Flagship Store

Even though many people are celebrating the warmer weather and all the summer activities they might be embarking on in the coming months, fans of All Hallow’s Eve are instead looking forward to festivities that will be kicking off in October, with the spooky season officially launching at Spirit Halloween with its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. As we get closer to October, fans will see more and more Spirit Halloween locations popping up in our communities, but it all kicks off at Spirit Halloween’s flagship store, with the store revealing the exciting event of its grand opening for the most devoted Halloween fans. The flagship Spirit Halloween store will officially be opening on July 29th.

Spirit Halloween breaks down the upcoming event as follows:

Arrivals

Living and non-living attendees should arrive no earlier than 7 a.m. ET on Friday, July 28th.

Safety is Spirit’s number one priority, so overnight parking or camping at Shore Mall is not permitted this year prior to 7 a.m. ET on Friday, July 28th.

The Egg Harbor Township police and community officers will monitor the area to ensure safety is maintained.

Lanyards and Store Access

The flagship store will officially open at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 29th.

Starting at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 29th, numbered lanyards will be issued to fans on a first come, first served basis.

Guests’ lanyard numbers will determine access to the flagship store. Each individual requires their own numbered lanyard to enter the store.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. ET the event emcee will call numbered groups to line up and enter the store opening based on capacity.

Superfan Swag Bags

The first 200 fans to check in will receive an exclusive Spirit Halloween 40th-Anniversary swag bag.

Halloween Happens in July!

Last year over 2,000 Halloween superfans descended on Egg Harbor Township to celebrate the largest Halloween retailer in the country. This year, the brand expects even more enthusiasts to crawl out of their coffins to enjoy a variety of activities in the dead of summer, including tarot card readings, food & beverage vendors, graveyard bowling & more.

Fans can expect fun scares from partners like Kung Fu Tea, Butterfinger, and more.

You can head to the official Spirit Halloween website for more information. Stay tuned for updates on Spirit Halloween events.

