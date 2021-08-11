Spirit Halloween Launches Contest to Find "Chief Spirit Officer"

✖

Halloween fans are starting to see the various signals that let them know we're finally heading towards the spooky season, with stores beginning to feature fall-themed tchotchkes and seasonal treats, including some fans seeing signs that Spirit Halloween locations are preparing to open in formerly shuttered locations. Another sign that Halloween is approaching imminently is Spirit Halloween announcing a new contest to find the "Chief Spirit Officer," seeking a passionate fan whose love of Halloween is evident all year long and will represent everything Spirit embodies, with the winner also earning a $10,000 prize. Spirit is seeking candidates across various social media platforms.

"[Spirit Halloween] is launching a search for the biggest [Halloween] fan to become the first-ever Chief Spirit Officer! Winner gets the best job on the planet, $10k, & reigns over Halloween all season long," Spirit announced on Twitter.

#SpiritHalloween is launching a search for the biggest #Halloween fan to become the first-ever Chief Spirit Officer! Winner gets the best job on the planet, $10k, & reigns over Halloween all season long. For complete job description & rules visit: https://t.co/xjyjIYOVZg pic.twitter.com/f01md8az4k — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) August 11, 2021

The official contest page offers the following details about the promo:

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Spirit Halloween is seeking the ultimate Halloween super fan with a devilish desire to step out of the shadows and into the bright orange light of the world’s largest specialty Halloween retailer and take on the thrilling opportunity to be our first-ever Chief Spirit Officer.

The CSO will embody Spirit Halloween’s unrivaled passion, excitement, and energy for the best season of the year. It’s not about experience, it’s about feeling it in your bones. The Chief Spirit Officer might count down the days until October 31, but they embrace the spirit of the season 365 days a year.

Whether you’re sending chills through the neighborhood with a scary good home haunt, a DIYer with out-of-this world creations, or you’re a pro at perfecting the ultimate Halloween costume, now is your time to show us why you’re dying to be dubbed the biggest Halloween fan of all and our Chief Spirit Officer for the 2021 season.

Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep on an opportunity to apply.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as Spirit Halloween’s go-to Halloween enthusiast (Chief Spirit Officer) for the Halloween season.

Host a social media series treating fans to the latest Halloween season news, unveiling the hottest trends for the 2021 season, and offering behind-the-scenes tips, tricks, and treats to Spirit Halloween’s followers.

Provide consultation to Spirit Halloween as they make the 2021 Halloween season the spookiest.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Diehard Halloween enthusiast and a passionate fan of Spirit Halloween.

An eye for engaging content, with a lively on-camera presence, in an undead kinda way.

Halloween season creativity, e.g., over-the-top Halloween home décor, costume couture, makeup mastery, DIY to die for.

Availability to travel to Spirit Halloween headquarters or a local Spirit Halloween location in September; willingness to participate in content shoot for social series.

18+ and resident of U.S. or Canada.

COMPENSATION & SCARY GOOD PERKS:

$10,000 cash.

Free costumes for a decade (provided via ten $50 gift cards to Spirit Halloween).

VIP shopping experience at your local Spirit Halloween for a Halloween home décor upgrade. ($500)

Travel and accommodation for CSO and one guest to Spirit Halloween’s headquarters or flagship location on a mutually agreed upon date in September.

TO APPLY:

All types of Halloween mega enthusiasts – including DIYers, costume connoisseurs, makeup magicians, out-of-this-world home decorators – are encouraged to apply. Applicants can enter via video and/or photo submission on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok from August 11 at 3 PM ET through August 29 at 11:59 PM ET. For consideration, candidates should show their passion for Halloween and Spirit Halloween and share why they want to be Spirit Halloween's CSO using the hashtag #SpiritHalloweenCSOContest and tagging @SpiritHalloween.

In addition to the grand prize, five runners-up will receive exclusive Spirit Halloween prize packages, including Spirit Halloween accessories, costumes, and décor.

You can head to the official contest page for more details.

