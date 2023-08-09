Universal Studios Hollywood Full Halloween Horror Nights Lineup Revealed

Evil Dead Rise, The Exorcist: Believer, and more will be featured at the Halloween event.

As we get closer and closer to the Halloween season, a number of different haunted houses have been announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, with today seeing the full lineup for the event unveiled. In addition to haunted houses honoring The Exorcist: Believer and HBO's The Last of Us, one of today's exciting announcements involved the confirmation of an Evil Dead Rise house, along with various other entirely original experiences being teased. You can see the full lineup of haunted houses at Universal Studios Hollywood below before Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on September 7th, running select nights through October 31st. Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are available now.

The full lineup of attractions are as follows:

The Last of Us engrosses guests in a struggle to survive against fearsome Clickers, Bloaters, and more from Naughty Dog and PlayStation's award-winning video game.

Stranger Things 4 transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix's original series.

The Exorcist: Believer invites visitors into a terrifying new beginning in horror, as two families battle a sinister demonic force that has possessed their young daughters.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films.

Evil Dead Rise brings guests to a new twisted tale, based on New Line Cinema's return to the iconic horror franchise and 2023 box office hit.

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America includes the most terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore.

Holidayz in Hell takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

Terror Tram...The Exterminatorz puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter's Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele's blockbusters.



In addition to these houses, Universal Studios Hollywood will also feature a variety of food and drink items to honor the festivities, which include:

Stranger Things fans can visit Surfer Boy Pizza for a variety of pizza flavors, Scoops Ahoy for tasty ice cream creations, and a new '80s themed Stellar Bar with mixed cocktails.

Quick service restaurant Hollywood & Dine will transform into a Chucky-themed BBQ featuring brisket and Nashville popcorn chicken sandwiches, pulled pork macaroni and cheese, funnel cakes. and themed drinks.

The Carl Laemmle Patio will feature Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar with themed cocktails from The Purge and Chucky and photo opportunities with scareactors.

Universal Plaza will serve up a celebration in honor of Dia de Los Muertos featuring an array of Latin Folklore-themed cocktails, Lil Cocina Taco Stand, and a margarita bar.



Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are available now, which kicks off on September 7th.

Will you be attending the event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!