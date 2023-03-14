Stephen King's IT-Themed Escape Experience Opens in Las Vegas

The horrors of Stephen King have spread far and wide since his debut back in the '70s, with his IT novel arguably being one of his crowning achievements, which is exactly why its terror couldn't be contained to a single escape room, as demonstrated by the all-new Escape IT experience in Las Vegas. The current experience honors not only the original novel, but also the 2017 IT adaptation, while the experience will also be unveiling its tribute to IT CHAPTER TWO later this year. You can head to the official Escape IT website to make reservations now.

"It's been such an exciting venture to work with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and having the opportunity to bring some of their iconic characters to life in an immersive experience here in Las Vegas," Jason Egan, owner of Egan Escape Productions, shared in a statement. "We are passionate about creating the most creative and interactive experiences with this being the most terrifying one yet as Pennywise the dancing clown welcomes you into the town of Derry."

Per press release, "Beep, Beep! It's time to float! Prepare for the ultimate scare, Pennywise fans. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions have joined forces to bring fans the newest escape room experience Escape IT, inspired by one of the most horrifying and iconic film franchises of all time, IT.

"Located in the heart of Sin City off Symphony Parkway and Martin Luther King Blvd., and spanning more than 30,000 square feet, Escape IT is a revolutionary new take on the traditional escape room experience, offering fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life IT, the highest grossing horror film of all time, and its blockbuster sequel, IT CHAPTER TWO both from New Line Cinema. This unparalleled attraction includes more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience.

"Escape IT Chapter One is now open, with the IT Chapter Two experience opening later this year.

"This thrilling experience features scenes from the first film, with the players immediately thrown in to aid in the search for the missing children of Derry. There's no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films' most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, Quality Meats, the 'Three Doors' room, the Clown Funeral Room, and even the sewer tunnels below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

"In addition to the two escape experiences, Escape IT includes carnival-styled midway games and a full-scale IT-themed retail store complete with photo ops and exclusive custom merchandise. Private VIP Experience tickets, packages for birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and team building are also available.

You can head to the official Escape IT website to make reservations now. An IT prequel series, Welcome to Derry, is currently in development with HBO Max.

Will you be checking out the experience? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!