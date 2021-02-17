Stephen King's New Novel Later Details Revealed

✖

With a number of iconic Stephen King novels being brought to life across a variety of platforms, it can be easy to forget just how productive the author is in the world of literature, as he already has a new novel coming out in March, titled "Later." The new story is the third in the Hard Case Crime series of books, following his The Colorado Kid and Joyland, which leans into the world of true crime, while also injecting some otherworldly elements in King's signature style. King is only one author to have contributed to the Hard Case Crime series of books, which lean into a pulpy style of storytelling made popular in the '40s, '50s, and '60s. Later hits shelves on March 2nd.

Per press release, "Later tells the story of Jamie Conklin, a boy whose unusual abilities could aid his single mom and her police detective lover – but only at a terrible cost. One of the most beloved storytellers of all time, Stephen King is the world’s best-selling novelist, with more than 350 million books in print."

“I love the Hard Case format, and this story — combining a boy who sees beyond our world and strong elements of crime and suspense — seemed a perfect fit,” King shared in a statement.

Like Stephen King’s previous books for Hard Case Crime, Later will be published initially as a paperback original, featuring an original cover painting by Paul Mann. This edition will be followed by a limited-edition hardcover that will feature two new cover paintings by award-winning artist Gregory Manchess, one for Later itself and one for a fictitious novel within the novel that features prominently in the plot. An ebook edition of Later will also be available.

“Later is a beautiful story about growing up and facing your demons -- whether they’re metaphorical or (as sometimes happens when you’re in a Stephen King novel) the real thing,” Charles Ardai, the Edgar Award-winning editor of Hard Case Crime, added in a statement. “It’s terrifying, tender, heartbreaking and honest, and we’re so excited to bring it to readers.”

Called “the best new American publisher to appear in the last decade” by Neal Pollack in The Stranger, Hard Case Crime revives the storytelling and visual style of the pulp paperbacks of the 1940s, '50s, and '60s. The line features an exciting mix of lost pulp masterpieces from some of the most acclaimed crime writers of all time and gripping new novels from the next generation of great hardboiled authors, all with new painted covers in the grand pulp style. Authors have ranged from literary figures such as Joyce Carol Oates and Gore Vidal to giants of the mystery genre such as James M. Cain, Erle Stanley Gardner, and Mickey Spillane, as well as film directors Brian De Palma and Samuel Fuller, titans of speculative fiction such as Ray Bradbury and Michael Crichton, and numerous Grand Masters of the Mystery Writers of America including Donald E. Westlake, Lawrence Block, and Ed McBain.

