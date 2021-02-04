Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes Season 3 Coming to Peacock on March 4

✖

The sheer number of content providers out there means that it can be difficult to witness all of the media you want, but Peacock subscribers and Stephen King fans are in luck, as the third season of Mr. Mercedes is set to land on the service on March 4th. With the program initially debuting on the AT&T Audience Network, fans were left to wonder where its new home would be, as the first two seasons have already been made available on Peacock. Given the attention surrounding the relatively new streamer, perhaps the popularity of Mr. Merecedes could result in the announcement of a fourth season.

Based on the Bill Hodges trilogy from prolific author Stephen King, Season Three of Mr. Mercedes will closely follow the story contained in Finders Keepers, the second book of the series, and continue to explore the fallout from the massacre perpetrated by Brady Hartsfield.

Season Three is described, "When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims."

Season Three stars Brendan Gleeson, Justine Lupe, Jharrel Jerome, Breeda Wool, Holland Taylor, Kate Mulgrew, Gabriel Ebert, Maximiliano Hernández, Rarmian Newton, Josh Daugherty, Claire Bronson, Brett Gelman, Bruce Dern, Glynn Turman, Natalie Paul, Patch Darragh, and Meg Steedle.

Despite the interest in the series from fans, this third season adapts the third, and final, book in the Bill Hodges trilogy. While some would think the story ends here, writer David E. Kelley previously detailed his hopes for expanding the concept.

"The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season," Kelley explained to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. "Though in success it could go on beyond that. That's everybody's plan, isn't it? You keep going and going and you keep finding more new stories. But going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then, who knows? Maybe longer if we're having fun."

Check out Season Three of Mr. Mercedes on Peacock on March 4th.

