Stephen King’s ‘Silver Bullet’ Finally Coming to Blu-ray

From feature films to TV series, 2017 has been a huge year for Stephen King and a variety of his stories. Next year is going to kick off another huge year for the author, thanks to the announcement that one of his classic films, Silver Bullet, will finally be getting the Blu-ray treatment in January.

The 1985 film based on Cycle of the Werewolf told the tale of a young boy (Corey Haim) relegated to a wheelchair who believed his town was being plagued by a werewolf. The boy’s uncle (Gary Busey) was one of the only people to believe the outlandish story, as the two aimed to discover the root of the evil in their community.

In addition to the HD treatment of the original film, the Blu-ray will contain the following features:

Audio Commentary with Director Daniel Attias

The Wolf Within – An Interview with Actor Everett McGill

Full Moon Fever – Interviews with Special Effects Artists Michael McCracken, Jr. and Matthew Mungle

Dino’s Angel Takes on Lycanthropy – Martha De Laurentis Remembers Silver Bullet (25 minutes)

Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interview with Composer Jay Chattaway

Theatrical trailer (HD)

TV Spot

Radio Spot

Still Gallery

Simon Sherry crafted the artwork for the disc, which opts to avoid the traditional theatrical poster.

“[The cover is] an homage to the classic King paperback covers,” Sherry explained. “It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to one of my influences, the legendary Bernie Wrightson, who collaborated with King on the source novella, Cycle of the Werewolf.”

The disc is being released by the Australian distributor Umbrella Entertainment, but the disc is region free, which will allow it to be viewed in Blu-ray players from all countries.

The release of Silver Bullet is only one of many reasons 2018 will be a big year for King, with another reason being the release of the series Castle Rock on Hulu.

The series is set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, ME, which is featured in many of King’s most famous stories. Rather than an adaptation of one single narrative, the new series will borrow elements from various characters and storylines from King’s works to craft a new experience.

