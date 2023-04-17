Stephen King's The Boogeyman Gets New Trailer

An adaptation of Stephen King's The Boogeyman was originally slated to debut on Hulu, but 20th Century Studios instead opted to target a theatrical release, likely due to the effectiveness of the unsettling experience, with the studio having released an all-new experience for the adventure. The movie also marks the first release from director Rob Savage from a major studio, having previously delivered the micro-budget Host on Shudder. Given what he accomplished with such minimal resources on that film, we can only imagine how frightening his efforts will be in the adaptation of the beloved story. Check out the all-new trailer for The Boogeyman below before it hits theaters on June 2nd.

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Air), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler). The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), with John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.

"The Boogeyman is a classic horror movie in the mold of Poltergeist that has scares and heart in equal measure," director Rob Savage shared in a statement. "I vividly remember the terror I felt reading King's short story as a kid, and it's this feeling of childhood fear that I wanted to inspire in cinema audiences around the world. This film was made in collaboration with an incredibly talented team of creatives, and is anchored by wonderful, soulful performances from our incredible cast -- I'm in awe of them, truly. We're incredibly proud of this movie and can't wait to give you all a reason to fear the dark again on June 2nd."

The Boogeyman lands in theaters on June 2nd.

