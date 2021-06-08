Stephen King's Christine Remake Gets a Director

✖

The Stephen King engine revs up once again as yet another property from the literary master of horror is returning to the big screen. A new report reveals that Sony Pictures and Blumhouse are reviving the classic King tale Christine, about the possessed ’58 Plymouth Fury, with none other than Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller attached to write and direct. Deadline reports that Jason Blum will produce through his Blumhouse banner with Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban also producing. Published in 1983, Christine was previously adapted for the big screen with horror legend John Carpenter stepping behind the camera with Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul and Harry Dean Stanton starring.

King's original novel is officially described as follows: "Evil is alive in Libertyville. It inhabits a custom-painted red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine and young Arnold Cunningham, who buys it. Along with Arnold’s girlfriend, Leigh Cabot, Dennis Guilder attempts to find out the real truth behind Christine and finds more than he bargained for: from murder to suicide, there’s a peculiar feeling that surrounds Christine—she gets revenge on anyone standing in her path. Can Dennis save Arnold from the wrath of Christine?"

The new version of Christine would mark Fuller's debut feature as a director, having previously mostly worked in television. It's also his second time to work in the world of Stephen King having previously written 2002 TV movie reboot of Carrie starring Angela Bettis in the title role.

Ever since the success of 2017's IT reboot from Warner Bros., Stephen King properties have been a hot commodity for Hollywood as that film grossed over $700 million worldwide and became the highest grossing horror film of all time (non-adjusted). In the time since that film's success a reboot of Pet Sematary was made along with an adaptation of Doctor Sleep.

Other revivals in the works include a new version of 'Salem's Lot from Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman; The Long Walk from André Øvredal, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon from Lynne Ramsay, From a Buick 8 from Jim Mickle, and The Running Man from Edgar Wright. Even Blumhouse has another King adaptation in the works with a reboot of Firestarter now filming.

King also rules television screens with an Overlook Hotel series in the works and a 'Salem's Lot prequel series on the way in addition to The Talisman with the creators of Stranger Things attached.