Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.

Salem's Lot was originally set to open in theaters on September 9th, though back in July that date was shifted to April 21, 2023, with reports at the time citing delays from COVID-related issues as well as weeks of needed reshoots. Now, it's unclear when the film will make its way to theaters.

Stephen King's website describes the story, "Author Ben Mears returns to 'Salem's Lot to write a book about a house that has haunted him since childhood only to find his isolated hometown infested with vampires. While the vampires claim more victims, Mears convinces a small group of believers to combat the undead."

The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. Gary Dauberman both wrote and directed this new adaptation of the novel.

The new film comes from Gary Dauberman, who penned both IT adaptations. The first live-action adaptation of 'Salem's Lot was directed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre filmmaker Tobe Hooper, though was a two-part TV miniseries. In 1987, a TV sequel was delivered, while 2004 saw a new TV adaptation on TNT.

In addition to Salem's Lot being removed from the schedule, Warner Bros. revealed the release dates for the Lee Cronin-directed Evil Dead Rise which had previously been set for HBO Max, as well as Michael Chaves' The Nun 2, which will open on September 8, 2023. Evil Dead Rise is taking Salem's Lot's place on the calendar.

These release date delays come amid an ever-growing number of changes made at the newly-minted Warner Bros. Discovery, beginning with the shocking cancellation of DC's Batgirl movie, which was planned to be released on HBO Max but had been rumored to be getting its own theatrical release. In the time since that decision was publicly announced, fans have speculated about the future about other upcoming or already-wrapped DC projects, as well as other Warner Bros. projects.

