‘Stranger Things’ Star Reveals SPOILER is Dead in Season 3

Fans have wondered about the fate of one particular character from the first season of Netflix‘s nostalgic horror series Stranger Things after being absent from the new episodes.

Series star Noah Schnapp, who plays the wide-eyed and perennially troubled Will Byers, spoke to fans at last week’s Stranger Con in Chicago when he revealed the fate of his missing dog Chester.

“I think he died, didn’t he? He did,” said Schnapp at the event. “You can tell, I guess. Like, in this season, there’s a grave for him that you see.”

Of course, the fans responded to the spoilers with “oohs” and “aahs,” prompting Schnapp to try and quiet the audience and tell them to keep it to themselves. But this being a comic convention in the 21st century, nothing stays hidden forever.

For those who might have a lapse in memory, Chester was Will’s dog who attempted to rescue him from the Demogorgon when he was captured in Season One and taken to the Upside Down.

Chester also seems to sense Will’s presence in the Upside Down, hanging around his fort — where Will was found hiding from the evil forces when he was found in the dark, parallel universe. Unfortunately, the dog wasn’t seen from again.

The fan also asked about Dustin’s turtle, who was only seen in Season One and then seemingly cast aside once the boy acquired Dart. These kids need to do a better job of taking care of their pets.

This isn’t the only Netflix series to basically cast aside a dog for “reasons.”

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal revealed that the dog his character saved in the second season of Daredevil was cut out of his solo series due to some complications while filming.

“I really am sad about that, man. That sucked,” Bernthal said. “He was a cool dog, too. He was supposed to come back at the end of that episode, when the police are coming. They couldn’t get the dog to sit still, they just couldn’t get the dog to do it, and they let the dog go. I thought it was such a big mistake, I miss seeing that dog. Yeah, it sucked.”

Unfortunately, Chester’s fate seems to be finalized, and we’ll learn more about it when Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix.