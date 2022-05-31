Stranger Things 4 Producer Speaks Out on If the Show Is Too Dark

✖

Stranger Things has never been what one might call a light series. Even from the first season, the Netflix series had plenty of darkness woven into its story. But Season 4 has taken things even darker than previous seasons and now, series producer Shawn Levy is speaking out about the season's tone, admitting that he was sometimes nervous that the series was going too dark, but ultimately feeling like the show's tone is its "superpower".

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Levy admitted that there were conversations about Season 4 of Stranger Things taking too dark of a jump, but that the audience always manages to grow with the series, no matter what gets thrown at them.

"There were," Levy said. "I was occasionally nervous that the show was going so dark, it would be off-putting to the younger viewers that have flocked to our show. When we made season one, we thought this was a 13-and-over kind of viewing experience. What we now know is that kids as young as 9 and 10 are watching Stranger Things, and I knew that this season would be scary as sh-t for some of those viewers. The Duffers, to their credit, pointed out that every time we go darker, somehow our audience stays with us and grows. Though I don't have numbers yet on season four, I'm seeing what I saw in every prior season, which is the social media volume of engagement, of enthusiasm. And it feels like once again, going darker has far from hurt us. It might have helped us because, as you say, the show and our audience is growing up and evolving along with our young stars."

Levy added that the darkness is Stranger Things' superpower in that even with the darkness, the show remains balanced.

"I think this is the superpower of the show," Levy said. "No matter how dark we go with Stranger Things, it's always balanced with the heart it is. I really think that's what makes Stranger things unique — in addition to several stylistic instincts that the Duffers have, which makes the show deeply binge-worthy It's got this warm, passionate beating heart, in the characters' storytelling, and that's the antidote; that's the balance for all the gore and darkness. I really feel like one without the other wouldn't work in the same phenom way that Stranger Things seems to deliver."

Season 4 — Volume 1 of Stranger Things is streaming now. Volume 2 premieres on July 1st.