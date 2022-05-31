Stranger Things: All Four Seasons Dominate Netflix Top 10

✖

Stranger Things season four has officially arrived on Netflix, and it has dominated social media already. Fans have been talking about key moments from the new season so much that it has been trending on social media. The series hasn't premiered a new season since before the pandemic, so some people had to give the first three seasons a rewatch, and that gave the series a much needed boost as all four seasons are currently on the streaming services top ten list.

Netflix recently announced that Stranger Things will conclude with their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season, and it seems that the pitch for the final season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the final season, a new interview with Stranger Things' co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross Duffer recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt Duffer's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things 4 is going to be split into two different parts. Five episodes arrived on Netflix this past weekend, and will be followed by four additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, there will be one final installment before Stranger Things officially comes to an end.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

