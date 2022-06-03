Stranger Things Creators Forgot a Major Birthday in the Show

✖

The first volume of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix, and the show's beloved characters have come a long way since their first adventure in Hawkins, Indiana. The first season was released back in 2016, which means the show is now 32 episodes deep with two more episodes coming in July and a final season coming in the future. Considering it's been a while since the first season, it appears the show's writers have forgotten they established a pretty important date. In Season Two, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) says Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) birthday is on March 22nd. During an episode in the new season, the date March 22nd is seen, but no one acknowledges Will's birthday.

"How do you want to respond to this?" Ross Duffer said to Matt Duffer when Variety asked about the birthday. "The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will's birthday. So the debate now is whether we adjust Will's birthday or we just let it be really sad," Matt replied.

"Oh, my God, Jenny, I almost don't want you to write this, because you're going to get us in trouble with the fans for forgetting his birthday. It was six years ago that I wrote that date!" Ross added.

"You know how George R.R. Martin has somebody – I mean, his story is more vast – and Stephen King has someone who just keeps track of this stuff? We need that," Matt replied. "We don't have that. So Ross and I, and my memory's not great, but we love Will, and I don't want people to think we don't love Will because we forgot – we do! But now we mentioned Dustin's birthday this season, so we're being very careful for people not to forget, in case the timelines..."

Ross added, "Here's what I think. I think what we're going to do is we'll go and George Lucas it." Matt suggested, "We're thinking his new birthday, Jenny, is going to be May 22nd, because 'May' can fit in Winona's mouth. So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation."

"Of course that would mean his mom forgot his birthday! It's too mean. It was obviously a mistake, and we're sorry. We apologize to the fans," Ross explained. "And especially to Will! It's unfair," Matt admitted.

Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix with Volume Two dropping on July 1st.