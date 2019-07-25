Stranger Things Star Dacre Montgomery Celebrates Being the Most Popular Celebrity on IMDb

The latest season of Stranger Things has been out for a few weeks now, but the show’s cast is still a hot topic on the Internet. In fact, 12 of the current top 30 Most Popular Celebrities on IMDb are all stars of the series. However, Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy on the show, is currently ranked in the top spot. The Australian actor recently took to Instagram to celebrate his success, and share a story about his career.

“After ten years of pursuing a career in this industry – here’s a story about how it all started… I got a call, on a Friday (the last week before graduating drama school). Directions were to get on a plane the following morning (Saturday) for a test deal in Los Angeles for a film I hadn’t taped for. Casting had seen 1 of the 98 other tapes I had done that year, at home each night after finishing class,” he wrote.

“I split the business ticket for two economies and took my mother, who’d helped me the whole way. We set off from our (relatively) small city in Australia, which seemed like a billion light years away. I tested the next morning (Sunday) in front of the whole studio of executives, casting and the director. I’d never been to LA. I’d never done a test. I was scared. Fuelled by passion, but blinded by nerves. Scared about loosing my anonymity if I got the role, scared it’d been so long pursuing it, what if I couldn’t pull it off? The next morning (Monday), I got the call. A few minutes (and a mini heart attack) later – I was told I HAD THE ROLE,” he shared.

“My mother had spent the better half of a decade telling me – ‘you never know what’s around the corner’. My mantra had been – ‘be ready for where preparation meets opportunity’. It was at this moment, I was ready. Every moment, every trial, every tribulation had happened for a reason and made me who I was. So that I could step in the shoes and the role and have the work ethic and maturity required, to make the most out of it. I had turned the ‘corner’. I had prepared. I was ready,” he added.

“The IMDB photo is just a number. But #1 – 3 weeks in a row – this means something to me. It holds value, it gives me hope. I will not squander the opportunities I have been given. I would urge each and every one of you to go out there, AND GET IT,” he concluded.

Many people commented on the post, including Millie Bobby Brown, who currently has the #2 spot on the website.

“No one deserves this more than you! So happy for you,” she wrote.

The other Stranger Things actors in the top 30 include Maya Hawke (#3), Natalia Dyer (#6), David Harbour (#8), Cara Buono (#11), Winona Ryder (#12), Gaten Matarazzo (#13), Finn Wolfhard (#15), Joe Keery (#18), Cary Elwes (#21), and Sadie Sink (#27). We’re also going to assume that Phoebe Cates is currently ranked at #20 because of how many times she’s referenced in the show.

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.