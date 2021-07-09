Stranger Things Star David Harbour Shares Hilarious BTS Photo With Hopper Figure

✖

Fans of David Harbour are eager to see him make his Marvel Cinematic Debut as Red Guardian in Black Widow next month, but the real wait has been his return to Stranger Things. In the season three finale, Chief Jim Hopper seemingly died, but a teaser that was released last year revealed he survived and is now trapped in (presumably) Russia. Stranger Things fans are dying to know more about the upcoming season and while the folks involved are keeping things under wraps, Harbour is clearly enjoying the fact that the secret of his survival is out. In fact, he took to Instagram today to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo.

"It’s just so chill between us. We finish each other sentences. Just laugh and laugh, but no pressure, I feel like I can just be myself. Can’t believe my luck. #strangerthings4 #neverendingstory #bromance #sorryjoe," Harbour wrote. You can check out his photos in the post below:

"It's bigger, that's the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we're not in Hawkins anymore," Harbour recently told Collider of Stranger Things 4. "We, locale-wise, we're bigger. We're introducing new stuff, but we're also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can't really talk about."

Harbour previously revealed that the upcoming season would delve into Hopper's history hinted, which was hinted at during the second season when his adoptive daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) came across boxes from Hopper's past marked "Dad," "New York," and "Vietnam."

"[Season 4] is really my favorite season. I just love it," Harbour told Collider. "The scripts always get better and these guys [the Duffer Brothers], they started out, and Season 1 is so tight and good and intimate in a certain way, it's so good. And these guys go in different directions, of which the fans have multiple takes on, but I will say, the writing continues to be of its particular, specific genre, whatever they're doing each season is just extraordinary. And this, again, we top it. Like I feel it's a big, beautiful season. I can't wait for people to see it."

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Stranger Things 4, so stay tuned for more updates on the series.