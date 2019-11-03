Stranger Things Star David Harbour Shows Off His Jack Torrance Halloween Costume

Halloween happened earlier this week, which means Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween party took place on Thursday and saw plenty of celebrities in attendance. One person to show up to the big event was David Harbour, the actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. Harbour was joined by his new girlfriend, singer/songwriter Lily Allen, and posted some content of the two of them from Halloween on Instagram. Allen dressed up as Kris Jenner while Harbour channeled Jack Nicholson’s version of Jack Torrance from The Shining.

“Here’s Johnny! Very grateful to @krisjenner for shooting this for me❤️,” Harbor wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Torrance family’s story will soon be continued with Doctor Sleep, which hits theaters next week. The movie stars Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining‘s child protagonist, Danny Torrance. The film also features Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible 5 & 6) as a predatory cult leader; Kyliegh Curran as girl with a power “shining”; Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) as the girl’s doctor; Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) as the cult leader’s henchman; and Alex Essoe as Danny’s mother, Wendy Torrance.

Harbour will be seen next in Black Widow as Alexei aka The Red Guardian alongside Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Florence Pugh (Yelena), O-T Fagbenle (Mason), and Rachel Weisz (Melina).

In addition to Black Widow, the Internet is also currently speculating Harbour’s return to Stranger Things. The series was recently renewed for a fourth season, but Hop’s fate is unclear. The character is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Harbour has been leaning into his character’s supposed death, but we’re still not convinced. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8th, and Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020.