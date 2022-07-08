Stranger Things: Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp For Sharing Their DMs

Doja Cat made headlines this week when Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to share a conversation they had over DMs. The rapper asked the actor for help getting in touch with Joseph Quinn who played Eddie Munson on the new season of Stranger Things. "Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?" Doja Cat asked. "Wait, no, does he have a girlfriend?" Schnapp replied, "LMAOOO, slide into his DMs." When we shared this exchange yesterday, we pointed out our hope that Schnapp had gotten permission from Doja Cat before posting their private conversation. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case. According to CNN, the singer took to Instagram Live last night to express her disappointment in Schnapp's decision to share their conversation.

In the video, Doja Cat called Schnapp's decision to share their conversation on TikTok "socially unaware and wack." She added, "I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing. However, she did point out that Schnapp is only 17, adding, "When you're that young, you make mistakes." You can watch the live in the tweet below:

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission:



“The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

As for Quinn, the actor is adjusting to life in the spotlight.

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn recently told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie in the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

Are you surprised to learn Noah Schnapp shared his DMs with Doja Cat without her permission? Tell us in the comments.

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.