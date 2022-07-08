Doja Cat Needs Help to Slide Into Fan-Favorite Stranger Things 4 Star's DMs

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end last week, and there was one new character in the episodes that had all of the Internet swooning. Eddie Munson was the metal head/D&D master who befriended some of the returning characters when they came to Hawkins High. Eddie was played by Joseph Quinn who is definitely blowing up thanks to the series. A lot of folks are now crushing on Quinn, including rapper Doja Cat whose song "Boss Bitch" was recently featured in Birds of Prey. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, took to TikTok this week to reveal Doja Cat asked him to set her up with Quinn.

"thirsty doja," Schnapp captioned the post. In the video, you can see a DM exchange between the two celebrities. "Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?" Doja Cat asked. "Wait, no, does he have a girlfriend?" Schnapp replied, "LMAOOO, slide into his DMs." You can check out the TikTok below:

While we hope Doja Cat gave Schnapp permission to post their private conversation, the singer has been vocal about her crush on Quinn on Twitter. "Joseph Quinn is fine as shit," she posted when Volume One of the new season dropped. You can check out that tweet below:

joseph quinn fine as shit — cum (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn recently told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie in the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

In another recent interview with The Guardian, Quinn admitted that while he wasn't hooked on D&D, he did happen to listen to a tremendous amount of era-specific metal music.

"Little bits, but I'm not going to pretend I did a huge amount. I tried grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, but accepted that wasn't going to happen," Quinn shared. "Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal – Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio – and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7% of the work is that wig."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.