Stranger Things Star Says Final Season Will Be "Very, Very Moving"

The upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things will be the sendoff to the beloved Netflix series, which will not only tie up the more otherworldly elements of the narrative, but also the emotional connections between the characters, with star David Harbour teasing the conclusion will be "very, very moving." The actor admitted that, while he hasn't read the final script, he knows where the series will end and also promised that the final season will do right by the characters that were introduced in the first season back in 2016. With both the writers' and actors' strikes currently putting a hold on all productions, even if Stranger Things were to start shooting later this year, the final season might not debut until 2025.

"Before the strike, we were sent scripts. They're terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strikes writers, called the Duffer brothers. It's a hell of an undertaking, too. The set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past," Harbour shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "You gotta imagine where it starts, after where Season 4 ended, you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke, fires. And we're gonna start somewhere after that, so you gotta imagine that the world is a different place. It's great, it'll take a while to shoot, which'll be tough, since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is."

He added, "I'm excited to go back, I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I'm excited to really swing with this character, because you know that they're gonna pay off these O.G. characters -- Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike -- they're gonna pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years."

When asked if he had read the script for the final episode, Harbour confessed, "I have not, but I know what it is. I know where we net out and it's very, very moving. That is the term I will use, that is the one word I will use, is 'moving.'"

Season 4 of Stranger Things wrapped up last summer, and production on Season 5 started earlier this year before the writers' strike officially started. Similarly, Season 4 of Stranger Things had started filming but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed the writers more time to perfect that season's scripts. The restrictions of the strike, however, prevent the writers from working on Season 5 scripts.

Stay tuned for details on the final season of Stranger Things.

