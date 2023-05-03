Stranger Things Fans Celebrate Kate Bush Getting Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Stranger Things fans, it's Kate Bush's time as she's been reveals as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Alongside the "Running Up That Hill" star, will be Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, Sheryl Crow, and George Michael. On November 3, these honorees and a number of others will be inducted as a part of the ceremony in Barclays Center. New York City usually shows up in force for these kinds of events, and you can bet some of her younger fans will be tuning in just for that moment. Stranger Things 4 supercharged "Running Up That Hill" and gave Bush her first Top 10 charting hit in the United States. It's been a weird couple of years, but this is such a fun development.
Bush talked to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about the mania around her song. "It's just extraordinary. I mean, it's such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this," Bush said on the show. "It's so exciting. It's quite shocking really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad ... What's really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases haven't heard of me, and I love that. The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it's very special."
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces this year’s inductees:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 3, 2023
Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, Don Cornelius pic.twitter.com/M8XFNUVwv7
Do you love this slate of nominees? Let us know down in the comments!
lol
prevnext
“kate bush of this generation”— hayl (@fallnalien) April 25, 2023
“bjork of this generation”
pic.twitter.com/reCqp2xdcB
Just watch this
prevnext
In March 2012, I read an article on cracked titled, "5 People Cheated out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" and Kate Bush was number 1, and this article made me a life long fan of hers at 19, the same age she released "Wuthering Heights". And it's all come full circle. pic.twitter.com/uZAQD7fY7c— Margaret "Molly" Rasberry🏳️🌈 (@RasberryRazz) May 3, 2023
What an era
prevnext
the vibe of summer 2022, watching ST4, waiting for vol 2, hearing kate bush everywhere, stranger things being all over the internet >>>>> pic.twitter.com/f36a7RYhCg— ceo of hnl (@011scenes) April 30, 2023
A goat among goats
prevnext
Kate Bush & her Fairlight CMI in 1983. pic.twitter.com/V0xHfprBTv— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) April 28, 2023
A little misunderstanding
prevnext
Open the schools! These kids think Kate Bush just got inducted cause her song was on stranger things?! Baby that woman has written and produced all her albums herself since the 70s! Hounds of Love is one of the greatest albums ever don’t piss me off this morning pic.twitter.com/6jCQFWfgpa— 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 3, 2023
A vision
prevnext
Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights #70s pic.twitter.com/NkkuBJMThz— 🏴Lady Fan Account🇧🇬 (@Lady_FanAccount) April 28, 2023
Amazing honor
prevnext
A MASSIVE congratulations to Kate Bush on (finally) being selected to enter the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame, but Joy Division and New Order not making the cut… pic.twitter.com/kSGlE8veWH— Jake (the ‘80s never ended in my world) Rudh (@JakeRudh) May 3, 2023
Full list is here
prev
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2023:— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 3, 2023
Kate Bush
Sheryl Crow
Missy Elliott
George Michael
Willie Nelson
Rage Against The Machine
The Spinners
DJ Kool Herc
Link Wray
Chaka Khan
Bernie Taupin
Al Kooper
Don Cornelius