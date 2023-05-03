Stranger Things Fans Celebrate Kate Bush Getting Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stranger Things fans, it's Kate Bush's time as she's been reveals as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Alongside the "Running Up That Hill" star, will be Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, Sheryl Crow, and George Michael. On November 3, these honorees and a number of others will be inducted as a part of the ceremony in Barclays Center. New York City usually shows up in force for these kinds of events, and you can bet some of her younger fans will be tuning in just for that moment. Stranger Things 4 supercharged "Running Up That Hill" and gave Bush her first Top 10 charting hit in the United States. It's been a weird couple of years, but this is such a fun development.

Bush talked to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about the mania around her song. "It's just extraordinary. I mean, it's such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this," Bush said on the show. "It's so exciting. It's quite shocking really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad ... What's really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases haven't heard of me, and I love that. The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it's very special."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces this year’s inductees:



Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, Don Cornelius pic.twitter.com/M8XFNUVwv7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 3, 2023

