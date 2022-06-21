Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

TV fans have spent the last three weeks watching and rewatching the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, anxiously awaiting the arrival of the rest of the installment. In order to get Stranger Things 4 to viewers as quickly as possible, Netflix released just seven episodes of the season on May 27th, with the final two episodes arriving as Vol. 2 on July 1st. Those last two episodes contain a total runtime of about four hours, so there is still a lot of Stranger Things on the way. This week, fans got a taste of what's in store for Vol. 2 next month.

The end of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 brought a short teaser for the events of the final two episodes. On Tuesday, Netflix released the full trailer for Vol. 2, teasing an exciting and action-packed end to the show's penultimate season. You can take a look at the full trailer below!

Stranger Things 4 has been breaking records for Netflix left and right, a trend that could continue with the arrival of Vol. 2. Despite the massive popularity, however, Netflix is standing firm that the fifth season of Stranger Things won't be released weekly.

"For the fans of Stranger Things, this is how they've been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing," Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of scripted series for U.S. and Canada, told Variety earlier this month. "To not give them exactly what they've been expecting – which is Stranger Things is a seasonal experience, they go through that with them – I think that it would be an abrupt change for the member."

Friedlander went on to say that Netflix's binge model allows subscribers to decide how they want to watch a show. They can binge it all at once or watch the episodes on their own time.

"We fundamentally believe that we want to give our members the choice in how they view," he said. "And so giving them that option on these scripted series to watch as much as they want to watch when they watch it, is still fundamental to what we want to provide. And so when you see something like a batched season with Stranger Things, this is our attempt at making sure we can get shows out quicker to the members."

Are you excited for the end of Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments!