Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Shares Adorable Throwback with Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin

Stranger Things was recently renewed for a fourth season, and fans of the Netflix show cannot wait to see what’s next for their favorite kids from Hawkins, Indiana. It was recently revealed that the new season will begin filming this year, which means it will probably be about a year before the show’s fourth season drops. While fans don’t yet have new episodes of Stranger Things to enjoy, the series’ cast is still gracing the Internet with some excellent photos of each other. Earlier this week, David Harbour channeled Chief Hopper in a great photo featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, and Brown also shared an equally wonderful image from the same evening. The actress known for playing Eleven posted a side-by-side “glow up” photo of herself with Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, and we still can’t believe how much they’ve all grown.

View this post on Instagram it was a glo up ⚡☁️ A post shared by 🇲​🇮​🇱​🇱​🇮​🇪​ (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 12, 2020 at 12:28pm PST

The big question of season four will be whether or not Hop survived the end of the third season. He’s presumed dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Recently, Harbour spoke to TheWrap and claimed he doesn’t know his character’s fate.

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

While we doubt the series would bring the character back so quickly after his apparent demise, Harbour implies he hasn’t heard anything about even a small appearance in the upcoming season.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

He added, “I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Four of Stranger Things.