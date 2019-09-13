Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Bullied on Social Media Over “Fake” Skin Care Video

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, but a recent video from the 15-year-old actress has recently caught attention for a very specific reason. On Thursday, the actress issued a formal apology on social media, after she was criticized by fans for sharing a “fake” skincare video to promote her new Florence by Mills makeup line. In the apology, Brown apologizes for the misleading tutorial, in which she demonstrates how to use several of the line’s products, but doesn’t actually apply any to her skin or makeup.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” Brown’s social media post reads. “I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too! ily guys x #loveandlight.”

The video follows Brown through her “night-time skincare routine”, as she uses the Florence by Mills face mist, scrub, face wash, moisturizer, and lip oil. In the video, many realized that Brown was not actually putting any of the product on her skin, leading some to wonder if it was a prank video or hoax. At the time of this writing, the video has been viewed over 373,000 times since it was shared on September 7th.

Brown isn’t the first celebrity to be criticized for a “fake” makeup tutorial, after Pretty Little Liars and You star Shay Mitchell was dragged by fans for a similar video last year. But given Brown’s history with social media, culminating in the actress deleting her Twitter last year after being appropriated into a homophobic meme, this whole controversy takes on a whole other context.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults — they could probably use the reminder, too — I was taught, if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said during a speech at the MTV Movie and TV Awards shortly after deleting her Twitter. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither should any you. If you need a reminder of how well you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

