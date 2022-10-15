Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Reveals the Surprising Way She Wants the Series to End

The fifth season of Stranger Things is expected to be the show's last, and it will likely be released in 2024. There's been a lot of speculation about how the show should end, and some of the cast has their own ideas. Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) recently said that she wouldn't mind if her character died. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) recently had a chat with Total Film (via Games Radar) and gave some suggestions of her own, including the idea of a musical episode.

"Probably when I'm filming, I won't even know how it ends," Brown shared. "I know as much as you know. I really, really am clueless. And, also, they don't want to tell me. I've got a huge mouth." Total Film mentioned that Brown previously said that she wanted Eleven and Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler to stay together, and she replied, "I say things like this, but then I also said I want her to die. I really don't know. And also, it's not my choice. I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I'm like, no, no, no – I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke. But it's maybe not a joke?"

Brown added, "I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical ... But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should [laughs]. Trust me. I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that – a musical episode."

Did Millie Bobbie Brown Want More Stranger Things Characters To Die?

Brown spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.

"They need to kill off some people, it's too big," Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) joked before Brown chimed in. "It's way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off." She added, "The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off ... We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."

In a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers responded to Brown's comments.

"What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room," Matt said. He added, "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like... That's depressing... We aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

Duffer went on to tease that more deaths could be "on the table" as "they are headed towards the end" of the series. He then joked, "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it's nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."

Tthe fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.