3 Notorious Killer Animal Horrors Are Now Streaming In The Same Place (But You Need To Be Quick)

Animals can be a human’s best friend — or worst enemy. For every Free Willy, Old Yeller, Air Bud, or Beethoven, there are animal attack movies featuring everything from avian assaults (The Birds) and man-eating great white sharks (the Jaws movies), to flesh-eating fish (Piranha), killer spiders (Arachnophobia), floodwater-dwelling alligators (Crawl), long-extinct prehistoric dinosaurs (the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises), and lions (Beast) and tigers (The Tiger) and bears (Cocaine Bear), oh my!

With 1975’s Jaws celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer and Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters now, you might be looking for more appetite-satiating animal attack movies to sink your teeth into.

Horror streamer Shudder has a swarm of killer beast flicks like Orca, Stephen King’s Cujo, Lake Placid, Crawl, The Reef, and new film The Last Breath, some of which will be leaving the Shudder library on August 1.

Here are a few of the animal attack movies streaming on Shudder through July 31:

Orca, the Killer Whale (1977)

“The killer whale is one of the most intelligent creatures in the universe. Incredibly, he is the only animal other than man who kills for revenge. He has one mate, and if she is harmed by man, he will hunt down that person with a relentless, terrible vengeance — across seas, across time, across all obstacles…”

Determined fisherman Captain Nolan (Richard Harris) wants to catch a killer whale, but maims a giant whale’s pregnant mate. In a variation of Moby Dick, the Orca’s companion won’t stop taking revenge in this epic tale where terror lies just beneath the surface. Bo Derek (in her screen debut), Charlotte Rampling, Robert Carradine, Will Sampson, Keenan Wynn, and Peter Hooten also star in the suspenseful action drama.

Last day to watch on Shudder: July 31

Stephen King’s Cujo (1983)

“Terror has a new name…”

The Cambers’ once-friendly St. Bernard turns into a killer after being bitten by a rabid bat. Donna Trenton (Dee Wallace) takes her ailing Pinto to Joe Cambers’ (Ed Lauter) deserted garage for repairs, only to be trapped with her son Tad (Danny Pintauro) in the sweltering car by the monstrous dog.

Last day to watch on Shudder: July 31

Lake Placid (1999)

“You’ll never know what bit you.”

An investigative team armed with state-of-the-art equipment, high-powered weaponry and a biting sense of sarcasm (Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda, Oliver Platt) must work together to defeat Black Lake’s most ferocious resident: a 30-foot prehistoric crocodile. Betty White and Brendan Gleeson co-star.

Last day to watch on Shudder: July 31

More Animal Attack Movies to Stream on Shudder

Venom (1981)

“The mystery of The Birds. The danger of Psycho. The evil of The Omen. The terror of Jaws. Now, the ultimate in suspense.”

In the snake horror originally directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and completed by Piers Haggard (Blood on Satan’s Claw), three kidnappers find out crime doesn’t pay when their young victim accidentally becomes owner of a furious Black Mamba — the deadliest snake on Earth. The trio of clueless criminals (Klaus Kinski, Oliver Reed and Susan George) are trapped in a house surrounded by police, while on the inside, the slithering serpent is plotting where to sink its poisonous fangs.

The Reef (2010)

“Pray that you drown first.”

A ferocious shark stalks a group of friends trying to swim to safety after a shipwreck. As the fiend with fins picks off each of the pals, the blue Australian water is turned into blood-red broth. Who will make it to shore in one piece – and who will wind up in ol’ Toothy’s stomach? Based on a true story, the aquatic Australian horror film stars Damian Walshe-Howling, Gyton Grantley, and Adrienne Pickering.

The Pack (2016)

“No bark. All bite.”

Man’s best friend becomes his worst nightmare when a horde of bloodthirsty wild dogs descends upon a family’s farmhouse in a fang-bearing fight for survival. Jack Campbell, Anna Lise Phillips, Katie Moore, Hamish Phillips star.

Crawl (2019)

“If the storm doesn’t get you… they will.”

Directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D) and produced by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness), Crawl finds a woman (Kaya Scodelario) and her father (Barry Pepper) trapped during a hurricane when they face gigantic alligators who have infiltrated their home.

The Last Breath (2024)

“The fight to survive is on.”

A diver’s lifelong search for a WWII shipwreck leads to a life-and-death dive, where he and his friends are forced to confront their own limits and fears before time runs out. Directed by Joachim Hedén (Breaking Surface), the AMC+ exclusive film stars Julian Sands, Kim Spearman, Jack Parr, Alex Arnold, Erin Mullen, and Arlo Carter.