Stranger Things: Sadie Sink Hadn't Heard of Kate Bush Before Iconic Season 4 Scene

Thanks to Season 4 of Stranger Things, musician Kate Bush is a household name. Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (Make a Deal With God)" has seen a massive surge in popularity thanks to its prominent role in the wildly popular Netflix series. But according to series star Sadie Sink, whose character's life was quite literally saved by the song, she'd never heard of Bush or her music until work on the scene but has since rectified the situation.

"I did not know Kate Bush beforehand, but then I immediately skimmed through her work and then became increasingly more obsessed, and then I was listening to her all the time," Sink told Variety (via Digital Spy).

She continued, "Knowing the emotional connection that she has to that song and how it's kind of her anthem, played into it," Sink said. "It's something about the energy of the song, the synth and the lyrics and everything. It's so perfect. They could not have picked a more perfect song."

"Running Up That Hill" is the song that saves Sink's character, Max, from the monstrous Vecna's curse when her friends put her headphones on her to blast the track as her mind seems to be transported to the Upside Down. The song allows her to reconnect with the real world and escape and prompts her to continue to listen to the song on a loop to prevent her mind from leaving her body again. For Sink, that same sort of repetitive listening helped her getting to Max's mindset.

"I did do a whole day in my own time where I just was home and had it playing on in the background for the entire day, just to see if I would go insane, because that's what Max was having to do," Sink said. "I cannot even tell you how many times I've listened to 'Running Up That Hill'. It's been a lot, but I'm still not sick of it, which is good."

As for the song, it's been finding a brand-new audience since the release of the first part of Stranger Things Season 4. The song recently hit number one on the UK Official Charts last week, nearly four decades after its initial release, something that prompted Bush to make a relatively rare statement on her website.

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults. In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people," Bush wrote. "By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light — as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) — the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict, and the power of love are all around her and her friends."

She continued, "I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage — taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people's lives. I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way."

Stranger Things Season 4 — Volume 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 premieres on July 1st.