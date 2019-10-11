Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Was “Pissed” at the Season 3 Ending

The final episode of Stranger Things Season Three totally upended the status quo on a number of levels, not only because it saw the apparent death of Hopper, but also because some of our heroes ended up leaving the town of Hawkins, Indiana, which even left star Millie Bobby Brown angry about what that meant for the series’ future. While it’s unclear how far some of these characters are moving and how it will impact the series, not all fans were in support of such a drastic narrative reveal, with Brown herself opening up about her disappointment with the decision.

“I was pissed!” Brown revealed to Elle about the season finale. “I read the script and I was like, ‘What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?’ They were like, ‘Didn’t you read episode three?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins. I don’t know, I just felt really against it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the joys of being a fan of the series has been not just watching the characters interact on screen, but also witnessing how they appear to be just as good of friends when they’re not filming, as evidenced by their social media accounts. That friendship is part of what made filming those emotional goodbyes so difficult.

“When we were filming it, all of us kids said to each other, ‘So how are we all going to cry?’” Brown recalled. “Because we don’t really cry in front of each other very often. I usually am the one who’s crying in every single scene and the kids have to deal with me listening to [sad] music and they’re like, ‘Oh God.’”

She continued, “I thought, are we all going to go off and listen to music? And then one of the kids was like, ‘Imagine if we have to do this for real one day.’ And we were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And they were like, ‘What if, when Stranger Things is over, we’ll all have to say goodbye to each other and like this is it.’ And we all started crying and then they rolled camera and said action. And that was it. We all started saying goodbye to each other. We felt too real.”

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest series, becoming a global phenomenon, which likely means creators Matt and Ross Duffer will get to end the series on their terms as opposed to facing cancellation. Earlier this month, a fourth season was confirmed, which could also be its final season, as the creators have previously claimed they only envision the series running for four or five seasons.

All three seasons of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix.

What did you think of the season finale? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!