Stranger Things Releases Stranger Morning Cartoons Animated Shorts Collection

Each season of Stranger Things takes the terror to new heights, but new animated shorts recapping seminal moments throughout the series offering a more lighthearted interpretation of those memorable events have been released by Netflix to get audiences excited for the upcoming Season 4. Dubbed Stranger Morning Cartoons, the shorts pay tribute to the popular Saturday morning offerings that the characters in the series likely consumed on a weekly basis, injecting official audio from the series to add an extra layer of authenticity. Check out the animated shorts below before Season 4 of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix on May 27th.

“It’s been a pleasure making your Saturdays extra strange, A round of applause for all the amazing creators who made it possible. Enjoy, nerds,” Netflix describes the video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Credits for the animation teams are as follows:

Season 1 Recap by BlindPig.TV

The Van Flip by SMOG

The Gate by Will Barras & Hush London

The Arcade by Claudia Brugnaletti & Hush London

Steve and Dustin by Pedro Allevato aka “Sugar Blood”

The Letter by Fates.com



Not only are these shorts entertaining in their own right, but they remind audiences of the journey we’ve been on since 2016 when the series first premiered. With creators Matt and Ross Duffer having claimed the series will end with Season 5, they recently noted that Season 4 will finally bring some answers to lingering questions.

“We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season,” Matt Duffer revealed during Deadline‘s Contenders Television panel earlier this month. “Joyce and the Byers family to have left at the end of Season 3 … They are in California — we’ve always wanted to have that like E.T.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia; and then, of course, we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones.”

He continued, “[But] we didn’t know how big the season was going to get, and we didn’t even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story that we wanted to tell this season. Game of Thrones is one thing we’ve referenced, but also for us really what it’s about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

Are you looking forward to the new season?