Stranger Things 4 Creators Say They Spend More Time in the Upside Down Than Ever Before

There are a number of compelling components in the world of Stranger Things, one of which being the alternate dimension of the “Upside Down.” While this realm has been a staple of the series since the first season, creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently confirmed that Season 4 of the series will spend more time in the Upside Down than ever before. Of course, the appeal of the concept isn’t just with our heroes traveling to this dimension, but also the times when figures from that world attempt to infiltrate our reality, which could see these new episodes shedding all-new light on the show’s entire mythology. Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix on May 27th.

“We didn’t get to go into the Upside Down in last season at all due to the narrative,” Ross confirmed with IGN. “And this season, we wanted to really go in there and spend some time there. So that’s something we’re super excited about this season. I mean, we spend more time in the Upside Down than any other season. It’s not even close.”

In addition to the various narrative elements that make the series engaging, fans have also appreciated the ways in which the overall tone weaves together drama, comedy, and sci-fi elements to create a unique and adventurous blend. Along with the Upside Down earning more screen time in the new season, the creators also confirm Season 4 leans more into the world of horror.

“We’ve wanted to do the haunted house thing, I think, for a while,” Matt pointed out. “Every year we’re trying to do something different. This was a more horror-leaning season. We had our kids, they’re obviously in high school, and it just felt very natural that they should be in a horror movie.”

Season 4 is described, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

